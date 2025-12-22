LA County Extends COVID Era Right Of Recall Permanently

Los Angeles County has enacted a new ordinance that permanently extends and updates worker recall and retention rights for certain employees, building on protections first introduced during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The ordinance, effective November 6, 2025, amends the Los Angeles County Code to provide ongoing job security measures for workers in specific industries.

Provisions of the ordinance may only be expressly waived through a collective bargaining agreement that is unambiguous.

Covered Employers

The ordinance applies to employers operating in the unincorporated areas of Los Angeles County in the following sectors:

Commercial Property Employers: Owners, operators, managers, or lessees (including contractors and subcontractors) of non-residential properties that employ 25 or more janitorial, maintenance, or security service workers.

Owners, operators, managers, or lessees (including contractors and subcontractors) of non-residential properties that employ 25 or more janitorial, maintenance, or security service workers. Hotel Employers: Owners, operators, or managers of hotels with 50 or more guestrooms or hotels with gross receipts exceeding $5 million in the prior fiscal year. This also includes owners or operators of restaurants located on hotel premises.

Non-profit entities and federal, state, or local government agencies are not covered by this ordinance.

Right of Recall

Employers must offer laid-off workers the opportunity to return to their former positions before hiring new employees for those roles.

The ordinance applies to workers with at least six months of service who were laid off for economic, non-disciplinary reasons on or after March 4, 2020. The ordinance creates a rebuttable presumption that any termination occurring on or after March 2020 was due to a non-disciplinary reason.

Employers must make recall offers via mail, email, or text message, and provide workers with at least 10 business days to respond. Employers should maintain documentation of all recall offers and responses.

Right of Retention

If a covered business undergoes a change in ownership or control, the outgoing employer must provide a list of eligible workers to the new employer within 15 days of the transfer.

The new employer must use this list to offer employment to eligible workers for at least six months after reopening. Retained workers are entitled to a 90-day transition period during which they can only be discharged for cause. If fewer workers are needed, retention decisions must be based on seniority.

Offers of employment must be in writing and remain open for at least five business days.

At the end of the 90-day period, workers must receive a written performance evaluation.

The permanent worker recall and retention ordinance in Los Angeles County introduces ongoing obligations for covered employers in the hospitality, janitorial, maintenance, and security sectors. By understanding the scope of the ordinance and implementing compliant policies and procedures, employers can minimize legal risk and ensure a smooth transition as these protections become a permanent part of the local employment landscape.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.