Top Five Labor Law Developments For December 2025

- The National Labor Relations Board has a quorum for the
first time in nearly 12 months following the swearing-in of James
Murphy and Scott Mayer as Board members. Their appointments
restore the Board to the three-member quorum required to issue
decisions. In addition, management-side attorney Crystal Carey was
sworn in as the Board's new general counsel (GC). The GC acts
as the prosecutorial arm of the Board and is responsible for
enforcing the National Labor Relations Act. These developments mark
a significant step toward the Board operating at full capacity and
will allow it to begin addressing a growing case backlog. Although
the Board will be able to issue decisions, it typically declines to
overturn precedent in the absence of a three-member political
majority, which does not currently exist.
- A California district court enjoined a California statute
that sought to expand the state's Public Employment Relations
Board's (PERB) authority to oversee private sector labor
relations generally governed by federal law. NLRB v. State of California and
PERB, No. 2:25-cv-2979 (E.D. Cal. Dec. 26, 2025).
The statute empowers PERB to step in and enforce labor rights for
private sector workers in California when federal protections are
unavailable or ineffective, such as when the Board is without a
quorum. However, the California district court held the statute is
likely preempted by the Act and granted the Board's injunction
request. A similar New York law was passed and then quickly
similarly enjoined in November 2025.
- Former Board Chairman Lauren McFerran proposed that
Congress provide workers with a private right of action under the
Act, allowing them to enforce labor rights directly in federal
court. In an article for The Century Foundation, McFerran
predicted that the U.S. Supreme Court's upcoming decision in
Trump v. Slaughter could eliminate the independence of
federal agencies like the Board, resulting in greater political
influence over labor law enforcement. For employers, however, this
could create uncertainty and increase litigation risk, as a private
right of action would allow employees to bypass the Board and file
lawsuits directly in federal court. It would also expose businesses
to higher legal costs and inconsistent rulings from courts
unfamiliar with labor law.
- A group of U.S. Senators introduced the American Franchise
Act, aimed at clarifying the joint employer standard under the Act
and under the Fair Labor Standards Act. The proposed
legislation defines key employment terms, such as wages, benefits,
hours, and supervision, and specifies that joint employment
requires an entity to have substantial direct and immediate control
over these conditions. The bill is intended to balance worker
protections with the operational independence of franchise
businesses. Proponents state the bill aims to reduce regulatory
uncertainty that has existed due to shifting interpretations of the
standard over the past decade. The measure has received support
from various industry associations. If enacted, it would establish
a consistent framework for determining joint employer status across
the franchise industry.
- A New York district court vacated the Federal Mediation and Conciliation Service's (FMCS) policy, implemented under Executive Order 14238, that limited mediation services and ordered reversal of the associated staff reductions. American Federation of Teachers, AFL-CIO, et al., v. Davis, et al., No. 25-cv-3072 (S.D. N.Y. Dec. 30, 2025). The court granted the union plaintiffs' motion for summary judgment and denied the defendants' motion to dismiss or for summary judgment. The court declined to issue an injunction, finding that vacatur provided complete relief and directed the clerk to enter judgment for plaintiffs and close the case. Any challenge to FMCS's newly proposed policy was left for future proceedings.
