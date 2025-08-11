July Tip Of The Month: New York COVID Sick Leave Law Finally Sunsets

Enacted in the early days of the pandemic, the law required employers to provide a separate allotment of paid sick leave to employees who were subject to mandatory or precautionary quarantine or isolation orders due to COVID. Effective August 1, 2025, employers will no longer be legally required to provide this specific COVID-related leave. Importantly, employees may still qualify for paid sick time under applicable paid sick leave laws if they are unable to work due to COVID-related illnesses or other qualifying conditions. Employers should review and update their existing sick leave policies to reflect the expiration of the COVID-specific requirement and to ensure compliance with the remaining paid sick leave requirements under New York City and New York State law.
