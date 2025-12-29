Philadelphia Expands Workplace Protections For Menstruation And Menopause Symptoms

On November 20, 2025, the Philadelphia City Council amended the Philadelphia Fair Practices Ordinance (PFPO) to prohibit discrimination against employees based on menstruation, perimenopause, and menopause.

Starting January 1, 2027, Philadelphia employers must, upon request, provide reasonable accommodations "for needs related to menstruation, perimenopause, or menopause, if the symptoms of menstruation, perimenopause, or menopause substantially interfere with an employee's ability to perform one or more job functions," unless doing so would cause the employer an undue hardship.

Because menstruation, perimenopause, and menopause are not explicitly recognized as protected classes under Pennsylvania or federal law, employers should be aware of these unique obligations and employee protections. While Rhode Island adopted a law in June 2025 requiring employers to provide workplace accommodations for job applicants and employees experiencing menopause and menopause-related medical conditions, Philadelphia's ordinance specifically addresses menstruation. Philadelphia is the first major American city to include menstruation, perimenopause, and menopause among its list of protected classes.

The PFPO was last amended on January 16, 2023 to provide employees with protection on the basis of their reproductive health autonomy.

Employers already familiar with engaging in the interactive process can follow a similar protocol when providing accommodations to those experiencing symptoms of menstruation, perimenopause, or menopause. Before the ordinance goes into effect, however, employers may consider reviewing their policies and accommodation practices as well as training managers and human resources teams.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.