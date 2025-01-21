ARTICLE
21 January 2025

BREAKING: DOL Expands The Voluntary Fiduciary Correction Program

BB
Bass, Berry & Sims

Contributor

Bass, Berry & Sims logo
Bass, Berry & Sims is a national law firm with nearly 350 attorneys dedicated to delivering exceptional service to numerous publicly traded companies and Fortune 500 businesses in significant litigation and investigations, complex business transactions, and international regulatory matters. For more than 100 years, our people have served as true partners to clients, working seamlessly across substantive practice disciplines, industries and geographies to deliver highly-effective legal advice and innovative, business-focused solutions. For more information, visit www.bassberry.com.
Explore Firm Details
Earlier today, the U.S. Department of Labor (DOL) published in the Federal Register an updated version of the Voluntary Fiduciary Correction Program (VFCP)...
United States Employment and HR
Susan K. Bilbro,Douglas W. Dahl II,Nicole S. Roth
+1 Authors

Earlier today, the U.S. Department of Labor (DOL) published in the Federal Register an updated version of the Voluntary Fiduciary Correction Program (VFCP) under Title I of ERISA. Per the DOL, VFCP "is designed to encourage correction of fiduciary breaches and compliance with law by permitted persons to avoid potential [DOL] civil enforcement actions and civil penalties if they voluntarily correct" errors in accordance with the program. Notably, the update expands the current VFCP by adding a much-anticipated self-correction component for delinquent transmittal of participant contributions and loan repayments to retirement plans in specific circumstances.

Additionally, the updated VFCP provides a self-correction procedure for eligible inadvertent failures of participant loan transactions. Further, the DOL issued a corresponding amendment to Prohibited Transaction Exemption (PTE) 2002-51, which will provide excise tax relief for self-corrected delinquent contributions, similar to the relief that was already afforded to VFCP applicants who received a no-action letter. Both the updated version of the VFCP and the amendment to PTE 2002-51 will be effective on March 17, 2025.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Photo of Susan K. Bilbro
Susan K. Bilbro
Photo of Douglas W. Dahl II
Douglas W. Dahl II
Photo of William T. Gebo
William T. Gebo
Person photo placeholder
Nicole S. Roth
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More