29 August 2025

Payers, Providers, And Patients – Oh My!: The ABCs Of Administrative Law – Administrative Law In The Health Care Industry (Part 1) (Podcast)

Crowell & Moring LLP

United States Government, Public Sector
Payal Nanavati,Savanna Williams, and Daniel W. Wolff

In the first of a two part series on the impact of administrative law in the health care industry, hosts Payal Nanavati and Savanna Williams talk to Dan Wolff about how administrative law manifests itself on a day-to-day basis and how to interact with agency officials in a heavily regulated industry.

This podcast episode features the following speaker:

  • Dan Wolff is a partner in Crowell & Moring's Washington, D.C. office and leads the firm's administrative law litigation practice. Dan's practice encompasses litigation arising under the Administrative Procedure Act or as a result of government enforcement actions or commercial disputes. He regularly appears in federal district and appellate courts around the country and before a host of agency tribunals, and counsels clients on their rights and obligations under a number of federal regulatory programs.

Payers, Providers, and Patients – Oh My! is Crowell & Moring's health care podcast, discussing legal and regulatory issues that affect health care entities' in-house counsel, executives, and investors.

Click below to listen or access from one of these links:

PodBean | SoundCloud | Apple Podcasts

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Photo of Payal Nanavati
Payal Nanavati
Photo of Savanna Williams
Savanna Williams
Photo of Daniel W. Wolff
Daniel W. Wolff
