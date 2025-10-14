ARTICLE
14 October 2025

Episode 358 – Peace Abroad, Tensions At Home (Podcast)

CO
Cozen O'Connor

Contributor

Cozen O'Connor logo

Founded in 1970, Cozen O’Connor has more than 925 attorneys practicing internationally in 32 cities across North America and Europe. We are a full-service firm with award-winning practices in litigation, business law, and government relations, and our attorneys have experience operating in all sectors of the economy. Our diverse client list includes global Fortune 500 companies, middle-market firms poised for growth, ambitious startups, and high-profile individuals.

Explore Firm Details
From a breakthrough in Middle East diplomacy to the deployment of troops in Chicago, President Donald Trump's recent moves highlight the complexities of governing at home and abroad.
United States Government, Public Sector
Howard Schweitzer,Mark Alderman, and John Dunn
Howard Schweitzer’s articles from Cozen O'Connor are most popular:
  • with readers working within the Retail & Leisure industries

From a breakthrough in Middle East diplomacy to the deployment of troops in Chicago, President Donald Trump's recent moves highlight the complexities of governing at home and abroad. Featuring Public Strategies' Howard Schweitzer, Mark Alderman, and John Dunn.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Photo of Howard Schweitzer
Howard Schweitzer
Photo of Mark Alderman
Mark Alderman
Photo of John Dunn
John Dunn
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More