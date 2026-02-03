Buy American Pt. 5: BAA For Commercial Products (Video)

Amy C. Hoang’s articles from Seyfarth Shaw LLP are most popular:
- within Government and Public Sector topic(s)
- in United States
Seyfarth Shaw LLP are most popular:
- within Compliance and Consumer Protection topic(s)
Amy Hoang and Sarah Barney discuss how Buy American regimes apply to commercial products and two exceptions you need to know.
The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.