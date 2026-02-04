All Things Protest: On The Clock: Protestors And Timeliness At GAO (Podcast)

Crowell & Moring's "All Things Protest" podcast keeps you up to date on major trends in bid protest litigation, key developments in high-profile cases, and best practices in state and federal procurement. In this episode, Crowell's Christian Curran, Zachary Schroeder, and Bryan Dewan cover two recent protests that both emphasize the continued importance of filing timely at GAO while highlighting significant rules and nuances that may trip up protestors.

Click below to listen or access from one of these links:

PodBean | SoundCloud | Apple Podcasts

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.