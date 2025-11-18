ARTICLE
18 November 2025

All Things Protest: Shutdown Impact, Heightened Pleading Standards, And AI Usage At GAO (Podcast)

Christian Curran and Zachary Schroeder
Crowell & Moring's "All Things Protest" podcast keeps you up to date on major trends in bid protest litigation, key developments in high-profile cases, and best practices in state and federal procurement. In this episode, Crowell attorneys cover impacts of the government shutdown on bid protests, GAO's new pleading standards, and GAO's dismissal of a bid protest based on improper use of AI.

We would like to thank Senior Law Clerk Bryan Dewan for his contribution to this podcast.

Click below to listen or access from one of these links:

PodBean | SoundCloud | Apple Podcasts

Christian Curran
Zachary Schroeder
