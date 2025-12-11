Democratic AGs Win Fight To Halt Dismantling Of Four Federal Agencies

- with readers working within the Retail & Leisure industries
- A group of 21 Democratic AGs, co-led by New York AG Letitia James, Rhode Island AG Peter Neronha, and Hawaii AG Anne Lopez, won summary judgment in their lawsuit to stop the implementation of an Executive Order that would effectively dismantle four federal agencies: the Institute of Museum and Library Services, the Minority Business Development Agency, the Federal Mediation and Conciliation Service, and the U.S. Interagency Council on Homelessness.
- In its order granting summary judgment, the United States District Court for the District of Rhode Island found that the President does not have constitutional or statutory authority to unilaterally eliminate federal agencies established and funded by Congress. Concluding that the Executive Order violates the Separation of Powers doctrine and the Administrative Procedure Act, the court permanently enjoined the Trump administration from taking any action to implement the Order with respect to the four agencies.
- We previously reported on the filing of the complaint in this case.
