ARTICLE
11 December 2025

Democratic AGs Win Fight To Halt Dismantling Of Four Federal Agencies

CO
Cozen O'Connor

Contributor

Cozen O'Connor logo

Founded in 1970, Cozen O’Connor has more than 925 attorneys practicing internationally in 32 cities across North America and Europe. We are a full-service firm with award-winning practices in litigation, business law, and government relations, and our attorneys have experience operating in all sectors of the economy. Our diverse client list includes global Fortune 500 companies, middle-market firms poised for growth, ambitious startups, and high-profile individuals.

Explore Firm Details
A group of 21 Democratic AGs, co-led by New York AG Letitia James, Rhode Island AG Peter Neronha, and Hawaii AG Anne Lopez, won summary judgment in their lawsuit to stop the implementation of an Executive Order...
United States Government, Public Sector
Cozen O'Connor
Cozen O'Connor’s articles from Cozen O'Connor are most popular:
  • with readers working within the Retail & Leisure industries
Cozen O'Connor are most popular:
  • within Immigration and Tax topic(s)
  • A group of 21 Democratic AGs, co-led by New York AG Letitia James, Rhode Island AG Peter Neronha, and Hawaii AG Anne Lopez, won summary judgment in their lawsuit to stop the implementation of an Executive Order that would effectively dismantle four federal agencies: the Institute of Museum and Library Services, the Minority Business Development Agency, the Federal Mediation and Conciliation Service, and the U.S. Interagency Council on Homelessness.
  • In its order granting summary judgment, the United States District Court for the District of Rhode Island found that the President does not have constitutional or statutory authority to unilaterally eliminate federal agencies established and funded by Congress. Concluding that the Executive Order violates the Separation of Powers doctrine and the Administrative Procedure Act, the court permanently enjoined the Trump administration from taking any action to implement the Order with respect to the four agencies.
  • We previously reported on the filing of the complaint in this case.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

[View Source]
Authors
Photo of Cozen O'Connor
Cozen O'Connor
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More