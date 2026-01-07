Fastest 5 Minutes: NDAA (Podcast)

This week's episode covers highlights of the Fiscal Year 2026 National Defense Authorization Act relating to defense acquisition, sourcing restrictions, and interactions between the Defense Industrial Base and the Pentagon, and is hosted by Peter Eyre and Yuan Zhou. Crowell & Moring's "Fastest 5 Minutes" is a biweekly podcast that provides a brief summary of significant government contracts legal and regulatory developments that no government contracts lawyer or executive should be without.

