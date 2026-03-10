ARTICLE
10 March 2026

The Weekly Hill Update - March 2, 2026

Adam J. Higgins
Below is this week's congressional update by BakerHostetler's Federal Policy team. We'll continue to post in weeks when both chambers of Congress are in session.

HEADLINES

  • The U.S. and Iran are at war after Israel and the U.S. launched targeted strikes decapitating the Iranian government this past weekend.
  • Responses from Congress to the conflict are mixed, and lawmakers plan to take action to assert their constitutional authority to declare war.
  • The center of the political universe is in Texas, where Tuesday's primary will determine each party's nominees in November's general election – and longtime Sen. John Cornyn is in the political fight of his life.

HOUSE

  • The House will hold floor votes Wednesday and Thursday, including a war powers resolution directing an end to the armed hostilities in Iran.
  • The Judiciary Committee will hold an oversight hearing Wednesday with Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem.
  • Thursday, Defense Under Secretary of Defense for Policy Elbridge Colby will testify regarding defense strategy and posture at the Armed Services Committee.
  • The full schedule of House committee activity can be found here.

SENATE

  • The Senate plans to take up its version of bipartisan housing legislation that the House passed last month, plus a war powers resolution.
  • Noem will testify tomorrow at an oversight hearing at the Judiciary Committee.
  • Also tomorrow, Colby will testify on the National Defense Strategy at the Armed Services Committee.
  • The full list of Senate committee meetings can be found here.

WHITE HOUSE

  • President Donald Trump is in Washington as hostilities with Iran are ongoing, today awarding the Medal of Honor to three soldiers.
  • Tomorrow, he will meet with German Chancellor Friedrich Merz.
  • Thursday, Trump plans to host a roundtable on the future of college athletics.

