The Weekly Hill Update - March 2, 2026

Below is this week's congressional update by BakerHostetler's Federal Policy team. We'll continue to post in weeks when both chambers of Congress are in session.
HEADLINES
- The U.S. and Iran are at war after Israel and the U.S. launched targeted strikes decapitating the Iranian government this past weekend.
- Responses from Congress to the conflict are mixed, and lawmakers plan to take action to assert their constitutional authority to declare war.
- The center of the political universe is in Texas, where Tuesday's primary will determine each party's nominees in November's general election – and longtime Sen. John Cornyn is in the political fight of his life.
HOUSE
- The House will hold floor votes Wednesday and Thursday, including a war powers resolution directing an end to the armed hostilities in Iran.
- The Judiciary Committee will hold an oversight hearing Wednesday with Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem.
- Thursday, Defense Under Secretary of Defense for Policy Elbridge Colby will testify regarding defense strategy and posture at the Armed Services Committee.
- The full schedule of House committee activity can be found here.
SENATE
- The Senate plans to take up its version of bipartisan housing legislation that the House passed last month, plus a war powers resolution.
- Noem will testify tomorrow at an oversight hearing at the Judiciary Committee.
- Also tomorrow, Colby will testify on the National Defense Strategy at the Armed Services Committee.
- The full list of Senate committee meetings can be found here.
WHITE HOUSE
- President Donald Trump is in Washington as hostilities with Iran are ongoing, today awarding the Medal of Honor to three soldiers.
- Tomorrow, he will meet with German Chancellor Friedrich Merz.
- Thursday, Trump plans to host a roundtable on the future of college athletics.
