ARTICLE
9 March 2026

All Things Protest: Corrective Action At The Court Of Federal Claims (Podcast)

CM
Crowell & Moring LLP

Contributor

Crowell & Moring LLP logo
Our founders aspired to create a different kind of law firm when they launched Crowell & Moring in 1979. From those bold beginnings, our mission has been to provide our clients with the best services of any law firm in the world through a spirit of trust, respect, cooperation, collaboration, and a commitment to giving back to the communities around us.
Explore Firm Details
Crowell & Moring's "All Things Protest" podcast keeps you up to date on major trends in bid protest litigation, key developments in high-profile cases...
United States Government, Public Sector
Christian Curran,Zachary Schroeder, and Bryan Dewan
Christian Curran’s articles from Crowell & Moring LLP are most popular:
  • in United States
Crowell & Moring LLP are most popular:
  • within Coronavirus (COVID-19) and Law Department Performance topic(s)

Crowell & Moring's "All Things Protest" podcast keeps you up to date on major trends in bid protest litigation, key developments in high-profile cases, and best practices in state and federal procurement. In this episode, Crowell's Christian Curran, Zachary Schroeder, and Bryan Dewan cover two recent protests at the Court of Federal Claims— Advantaged Solutions, Inc. v. United States (Feb. 6, 2026), and Gemini Tech Services LLC v. United States (Feb. 5, 2026)—that deal with corrective action and share key takeaways for the contracting community.

Click below to listen or access from one of these links:

PodBean | SoundCloud | Apple Podcasts

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

[View Source]
Authors
Photo of Christian Curran
Christian Curran
Photo of Zachary Schroeder
Zachary Schroeder
Photo of Bryan Dewan
Bryan Dewan
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More