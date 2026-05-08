DOJ Civil Division Launches ‘FOCUS’ Initiative To Enhance Partnerships With 'Data-Miner' Whistleblowers

On April 30, 2026, the U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) Civil Division announced the “FOCUS” Initiative, an anti-fraud program designed to deepen the Department’s working relationship with so-called “data-miner” whistleblowers who file qui tam complaints under the False Claims Act (FCA) based on “publicly available government data” rather than personal knowledge. According to DOJ, the initiative responds to a “rapid increase” in qui tam filings driven by relators who use data analytics to identify potential fraud against federal programs. For companies that receive funds from the federal government, FOCUS signals a more data-driven era of FCA enforcement.

Key Takeaways

FOCUS is part of a broader, administration-wide data analytics build-out. This announcement follows the rollout of a series of data analytics collaborations, including (1) a “ National Fraud Detection Center dedicated to identifying fraud across taxpayer-funded programs and generating leads for investigators and prosecutors”; (2) the DOJ-HHS False Claims Act Working Group , which DOJ has said is intending to engage in “enhanced data mining”; and (3) the Trade Fraud Task Force , a cross-agency partnership with the Department of Homeland Security.

This announcement follows the rollout of a series of data analytics collaborations, including (1) a “ dedicated to identifying fraud across taxpayer-funded programs and generating leads for investigators and prosecutors”; (2) the , which DOJ has said is intending to engage in “enhanced data mining”; and (3) the , a cross-agency partnership with the Department of Homeland Security. DOJ’s Civil Division is not acting alone. Executive branch agencies have demonstrated a broader commitment to using data analytics to identify potential fraud, beyond the initiatives described above. After the announcement of the DOJ-HHS False Claims Act Working Group, the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) doubled down on using technology to identify fraud, announcing the “ Crush Fraud Chili Cook-Off Competition ,” a market-based research challenge aimed at harnessing explainable artificial intelligence, specifically machine learning models, to detect anomalies and trends in Medicare claims data that can be translated into novel indicators of fraud. DOJ’s Criminal Division is also using data to mine for fraud, announcing the Health Care Fraud Data Fusion Center in 2025 that is comprised of data specialists.

Executive branch agencies have demonstrated a broader commitment to using data analytics to identify potential fraud, beyond the initiatives described above. After the announcement of the DOJ-HHS False Claims Act Working Group, the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) doubled down on using technology to identify fraud, announcing the “ ,” a market-based research challenge aimed at harnessing explainable artificial intelligence, specifically machine learning models, to detect anomalies and trends in Medicare claims data that can be translated into novel indicators of fraud. DOJ’s Criminal Division is also using data to mine for fraud, announcing the in 2025 that is comprised of data specialists. Qui tam filings continue to rise. In January, DOJ announced that the volume of qui tam filings hit a record high last year, and this announcement of the FOCUS Initiative explains that the surge was driven by data-miners. The announcement previews what could be another record-setting year, noting over 780 qui tam complaints have already been filed in fiscal year 2026. If this trend continues, we will see a third consecutive year of record-setting qui tam volume.

The FOCUS Initiative

According to DOJ’s announcement, the FOCUS Initiative is an “anti-fraud initiative that will materially strengthen [the Civil Division’s] working relationship with whistleblowers” and is a direct response to the “rapid increase” the Civil Division has experienced in qui tam filings.

In practical terms, FOCUS appears intended to:

Streamline DOJ’s intake, triage and investigation of qui tam complaints that are grounded in data analytics.

Deepen coordination between the Civil Division’s Fraud Section and analytics-focused relators.

Provide guidance to data-miner relators and their counsel to improve the overall quality of these cases based on public data rather than direct, personal knowledge.

Notably, DOJ’s announcement also advises that it will “prioritize high-quality data miner qui tam actions,” and offers “guidance to relators and counsel” on how to ensure higher quality analysis. According to DOJ, the “Department will allocate its resources to the most promising avenues for combating fraud and recovering taxpayer dollars,” indicating that lower-quality data miners may not receive the same attention. The announcement underscores the need for “careful” and “thoughtful” data analysis and, by way of example, cites to the surge in data-miner qui tam actions relating to the Paycheck Protection Program, which the Department states have “a lower overall success rate” compared to DOJ-initiated cases.

Companies should also recognize that data-miner relators frequently file serial cases against multiple defendants based on the same analytical model, meaning a single successful case can quickly turn into a pattern across an entire sector. Additionally, the FOCUS Initiative could signal a greater appetite on the part of DOJ to block dismissals of data-miner qui tam actions on the basis that the case is premised on publicly disclosed information, which it can do using its statutory veto power under the FCA’s public disclosure bar.

Recommended Next Steps

In light of FOCUS, companies should consider the following proactive measures:

Conduct a “relator’s-eye” data review. Re-examine certifications made to the government and evaluate what data, whether published by the government or accessible through third-party subscription sources, could be used by data-miner relators.

Re-examine certifications made to the government and evaluate what data, whether published by the government or accessible through third-party subscription sources, could be used by data-miner relators. Monitor DOJ priorities and initiatives. Compliance teams should pay special attention to areas where DOJ has focused attention and encouraged relators, as these remain the most likely context for data-miner qui tam actions.

The FOCUS Initiative is a clear statement of DOJ priorities: the Civil Division intends to lean into the data-driven evolution of the relators’ bar. Combined with record FCA recoveries, surging qui tam filings and an expanding constellation of fraud-focused initiatives, the message to federal funding recipients is unmistakable—the cost of waiting to address FCA risk has gone up.