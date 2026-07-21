State AG News: Robocalls, Fintech, Administrative Law (July 9-16, 2026)

Each week, Crowell & Moring’s State Attorneys General team highlights significant actions that State AGs have taken. See our State Attorneys General page for more insights. Below are the updates from July 9-16, 2026:
Multistate
- A bipartisan coalition of 42 attorneys general announced a multistate settlement with the bankruptcy trustee for 23andMe, resolving allegations stemming from a 2023 data breach that compromised the genetic data of 6.9 million customers worldwide. The settlement includes $150 million in allowed claims for states, but due to the finite amount of funds in the bankruptcy estate, the court limited recovery to $18 million which will be paid out immediately.
- A bipartisan coalition of 49 attorneys general submitted reply comments urging the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) to adopt new measures to combat illegal robocalls. The coalition expresses support for the FCC’s new measures and offer additional recommendations to close loopholes and more effectively stop illegal robocalls.
- A bipartisan coalition of 46 attorneys general announced a $45 million multistate settlement with Block, Inc., the company behind the payment app Cash App. The settlement resolves allegations that Block misled consumers about the safety of Cash App, failed to protect users from fraud on the platform, and did not provide the fraud protection and resolution that it promised and that was required by law.
- A coalition of 15 attorneys general filed a lawsuit to prevent the U.S. Department of Education from terminating congressionally approved school-based mental health grants, alleging that this violates the Administrative Procedure Act and the U.S. Constitution. The coalition moved for a preliminary injunction to prevent the grants from being terminated.
- A coalition of 22 attorneys general and two governors submitted a comment letter opposing the Office of Management and Budget’s proposed rewrite of rules governing federal grants. The coalition argues that the proposed rule is unconstitutional and would threaten vital funding for education, social services, scientific research, and public safety.
District of Columbia
- Attorney General Schwalb announced that Acima Digital, LLC and Acima Holdings, LLC will provide $4 million in monetary relief and penalties and reform its business practices to resolve an investigation into the company’s high-cost lease agreements. The Office of the Attorney General alleged that Acima violated the District’s consumer protection laws by attracting customers with misleading advertising, charging hidden markups, and obscuring parts of its lease agreements during sign-up.
Florida
- Attorney General Uthmeier issued a civil subpoena to General Mills, Inc. and General Mills Operations, LLC, as part of an investigation under the Florida Deceptive and Unfair Trade Practices Act into the supply chain of products containing potassium bromate sold in Florida. The subpoena seeks information on the company’s bromated products reaching Florida consumers and schools.
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