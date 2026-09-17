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17 September 2026

Window On Washington: Mapped Out

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The Trump administration has released a comprehensive 165-page legislative proposal aimed at revitalizing America's maritime industry through new funding mechanisms, tax incentives, and cargo-preference requirements.
United States Washington Government, Public Sector
Bryant E. Gardner
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This article originally appeared in the Third Quarter 2026 Benedict’s Maritime Bulletin. Reprinted with permission. Any opinions in this article are not those of Winston Taylor or its clients. The opinions in this article are the author’s opinions only.

As discussed in the last Window on Washington, President Trump launched his second term by hoisting the colors on an ambitious maritime agenda. His executive order, Restoring America’s Maritime Dominance, charted a course to revitalize the nation’s shipbuilding capability and the U.S.-flag merchant marine through a Maritime Action Plan (MAP). The White House released America’s Maritime Action Plan in February 2026, promising legislative proposals would follow in its wake.

On June 12, 2026, the Trump administration issued that proposed legislation in a 165-page document. The proposal would create new funding mechanisms, tax incentives, financing tools, cargo-preference requirements, shipbuilding, and workforce development programs—all designed to expand the U.S.-flag fleet and breathe life back into the maritime industrial base.

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The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

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Bryant E. Gardner
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