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16 September 2026

Adjusting Certain Delegations Under The Defense Production Act (Trump EO Tracker)

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Akin Gump Strauss Hauer & Feld LLP

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Expands Defense Production Act (DPA; P.L. 81-774) authorities over energy by giving the Secretaries of the Interior and Energy independent authority, alongside the Secretary of Commerce...
United States Government, Public Sector
Akin Gump Strauss Hauer & Feld LLP
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Expands Defense Production Act (DPA; P.L. 81-774) authorities over energy by giving the Secretaries of the Interior and Energy independent authority, alongside the Secretary of Commerce, to exercise specified DPA powers related to energy production, construction, distribution, and use, while establishing a process for resolving energy-related disputes between the two departments.

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