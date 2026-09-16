Adjusting Certain Delegations Under The Defense Production Act (Trump EO Tracker)

Expands Defense Production Act (DPA; P.L. 81-774) authorities over energy by giving the Secretaries of the Interior and Energy independent authority, alongside the Secretary of Commerce...

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Expands Defense Production Act (DPA; P.L. 81-774) authorities over energy by giving the Secretaries of the Interior and Energy independent authority, alongside the Secretary of Commerce, to exercise specified DPA powers related to energy production, construction, distribution, and use, while establishing a process for resolving energy-related disputes between the two departments. Additional Documentation Trump Executive Order - Adjusting Certain Delegations Under the Defense Production Act – The White House

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