Supporting America’s Ranchers (Trump EO Tracker)

President Trump's executive order directs multiple federal agencies to comprehensively review policies affecting American cattle ranchers, including potential wolf delisting under the Endangered Species Act and mandatory country-of-origin labeling for beef products. The order aims to develop actionable recommendations to enhance rancher profitability and expand market access for domestic beef producers.

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Directs USDA, DOI, FDA, SBA, and USTR to review federal policies affecting ranchers, assess possible wolf delisting under the Endangered Species Act, evaluate mandatory country-of-origin labeling authorities for beef products, and develop recommendations to improve rancher profitability and market access. Additional Documentation Trump Executive Order - Supporting America's Ranchers

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