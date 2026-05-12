Election Season Meets Lobbying Law: What You Need To Know (Video)

Election season shifts campaign activity into overdrive, but lobbying compliance can’t be an afterthought. As primaries ramp up and political ads flood every platform, corporations and associations face additional risks when grassroots advocacy intersects with election law. From electioneering communication rules to expanding state and local requirements, even issue-focused ads can trigger unexpected obligations. In this video, Mark Renaud breaks down what to watch for and how to keep your lobbying campaigns compliant in the run-up to November.
The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.[View Source]