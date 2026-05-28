AML Enforcement Intensifies: Global Trends In Financial Institution Accountability

Regulators across jurisdictions are increasing scrutiny of financial institutions’ anti-money laundering controls, with enforcement efforts focusing not only on whether compliance frameworks exist, but on whether they function effectively in practice. Those themes emerged during WLG’s recent Compliance & Investigations Group discussion, where Isadora Fingermann and Karla Lini Maeji of TozziniFreire, Theresa Sauerwein of Taylor Wessing, and Suegene Ang of WongPartnership examined how AML enforcement is evolving in Brazil, Germany, Singapore, and beyond.

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Regulators across jurisdictions are increasing scrutiny of financial institutions’ anti-money laundering controls, with enforcement efforts focusing not only on whether compliance frameworks exist, but on whether they function effectively in practice. Those themes emerged during WLG’s recent Compliance & Investigations Group discussion, where Isadora Fingermann and Karla Lini Maeji of TozziniFreire, Theresa Sauerwein of Taylor Wessing, and Suegene Ang of WongPartnership examined how AML enforcement is evolving in Brazil, Germany, Singapore, and beyond.

Enforcement Is Shifting Toward Financial Infrastructure, Not Just Predicate Crimes

Developments in Brazil reflected a broader enforcement focus on the financial systems that support organized crime, rather than solely the underlying criminal conduct itself.

Isadora Fingermann and Karla Lini Maeji described how Brazilian authorities are increasingly examining the ways criminal organizations use legitimate financial channels and commercial structures to facilitate unlawful activity. Recent investigations have focused on the intersection of organized crime and financial infrastructure, including enforcement activity tied to fuel distribution networks and financial intermediaries alleged to have supported illicit operations.

Their observations reflected a broader shift in enforcement priorities. Rather than treating financial institutions and intermediaries as peripheral to underlying misconduct, regulators and prosecutors are increasingly viewing them as central to how organized crime operates.

Regulators Are Penalizing Execution Failures, Not Just Policy Gaps

Another consistent point across jurisdictions was that regulators are no longer satisfied with AML policies simply existing on paper. Increasingly, the focus is on whether institutions are actually implementing those controls effectively in practice.

Suegene Ang pointed to Singapore’s recent high-profile money laundering investigations, which resulted in regulatory action against multiple financial institutions despite the presence of formal AML frameworks. The cited deficiencies centered on execution, including failures in customer due diligence, source-of-wealth verification, transaction monitoring, and escalation of suspicious activity.

Theresa Sauerwein described a similar approach in Germany, where regulators have imposed penalties tied not simply to policy deficiencies, but to breakdowns in internal processes, delayed suspicious transaction reporting, and failures to escalate red flags appropriately.

Taken together, these examples illustrate how regulators are assessing the effectiveness of compliance programs in practice rather than whether institutions merely maintain written procedures.

AML Expectations Are Becoming More Prescriptive and Operationally Demanding

The conversation further highlighted a broader trend toward more detailed and operationally demanding AML expectations.

In Singapore, Suegene noted that regulatory expectations are becoming more prescriptive, particularly in relation to corroborating source-of-wealth information and documenting enhanced due diligence measures. Financial institutions are expected not only to gather information, but to verify it through supporting documentation and escalate concerns where inconsistencies arise.

Theresa similarly observed that European AML regulation is moving toward greater harmonization and supervisory intensity, including through the establishment of a centralized Anti-Money Laundering Authority and implementation of a more uniform AML framework across the EU.

Collectively, these developments point to heightened scrutiny not just over outcomes, but over the mechanics and execution of compliance processes themselves.

Institutions Face Growing Pressure Around Information Sharing and Detection Tools

The conversation also explored the increasing expectation that institutions use available tools and collaboration mechanisms to identify risk more effectively.

Suegene highlighted Singapore’s Collaborative Sharing of ML/TF Information & Cases platform (COSMIC), which allows participating financial institutions to share certain risk-related information to improve detection of suspicious activity. The initiative reflects a broader emphasis on coordinated intelligence-sharing as part of AML compliance.

At the same time, the group acknowledged the practical difficulty institutions face in identifying links to organized crime where no centralized databases or formal designation systems exist. Enhanced diligence expectations may continue to rise even where reliable information remains difficult to obtain.

Individual Accountability and Cross-Border Exposure Are Increasing

Attention also turned to the growing personal and cross-border implications of AML enforcement.

Participants observed that while some jurisdictions may not impose corporate criminal liability in the same way as others, individuals within institutions, including senior management and compliance personnel, may face personal exposure for failures in oversight or implementation.

The discussion further examined how enforcement actions in one jurisdiction can create ripple effects elsewhere, particularly where U.S. sanctions, FinCEN designations, or other regulatory measures affect counterparties or institutions operating internationally.

Compliance Programs Are Being Tested More Closely Than Ever

Taken together, the discussion reflected a clear shift in how regulators are approaching AML enforcement. The focus is no longer solely on whether financial institutions maintain AML policies, but on whether those controls are sufficiently robust, functioning effectively in practice, and capable of identifying increasingly sophisticated financial crime risks.

For institutions operating across borders, the challenge is no longer simply designing compliant frameworks. It is ensuring those frameworks hold up under heightened regulatory scrutiny.

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