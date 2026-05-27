Jackson Lewis P.C. To Host GovCon Symposium In Reston, Virginia

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Government contractors continue to navigate a shifting labor and employment landscape, with new and ongoing developments affecting compliance obligations, workplace policies, and enforcement priorities.
To help contractors address these challenges, Jackson Lewis P.C. will host its Government Contractor Employment Law Symposium on June 4, 2026, in Reston, Virginia. We welcome you to join our dynamic team of attorneys for a full-day program designed to equip federal contractors with actionable insights, real-world strategies, and forward-looking guidance. The program is geared toward executives, in-house counsel, and HR professionals, and focuses on the labor and employment issues most relevant to government contractors. Topics will include:
- Artificial Intelligence in Government Contracting
- OFCCP, Affirmative Action and the New DEI Certification Executive Orders
- Workplace Discrimination and the False Claims Act: A New Frontier
- DEI Under Scrutiny: Legal Limits in the Current Enforcement Environment
- From Executive Orders to Enforcement: The GC Perspective at Government Contractors
- Internal Whistleblower Investigations and Avoiding Retaliation Claims
- USERRA Enforcement and Litigation Trends: Practical Guidance for Contractors
- Hot Topics in Employment Law for Government Contractors
- Cybersecurity and Privacy Obligations for Government Contractors
- Immigration: Visa and Worksite Enforcement Update
Additional information about the symposium, including registration details and the program agenda, is available here. We look forward to seeing you there!
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