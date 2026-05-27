Jackson Lewis P.C. To Host GovCon Symposium In Reston, Virginia

Focused on employment and labor law since 1958, Jackson Lewis P.C.’s 1,100+ attorneys located in major cities nationwide consistently identify and respond to new ways workplace law intersects business. We help employers develop proactive strategies, strong policies and business-oriented solutions to cultivate high-functioning workforces that are engaged, stable and diverse, and share our clients’ goals to emphasize inclusivity and respect for the contribution of every employee.

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Government contractors continue to navigate a shifting labor and employment landscape, with new and ongoing developments affecting compliance obligations, workplace policies, and enforcement priorities.

To help contractors address these challenges, Jackson Lewis P.C. will host its Government Contractor Employment Law Symposium on June 4, 2026, in Reston, Virginia. We welcome you to join our dynamic team of attorneys for a full-day program designed to equip federal contractors with actionable insights, real-world strategies, and forward-looking guidance. The program is geared toward executives, in-house counsel, and HR professionals, and focuses on the labor and employment issues most relevant to government contractors. Topics will include:

Artificial Intelligence in Government Contracting

OFCCP, Affirmative Action and the New DEI Certification Executive Orders

Workplace Discrimination and the False Claims Act: A New Frontier

DEI Under Scrutiny: Legal Limits in the Current Enforcement Environment

From Executive Orders to Enforcement: The GC Perspective at Government Contractors

Internal Whistleblower Investigations and Avoiding Retaliation Claims

USERRA Enforcement and Litigation Trends: Practical Guidance for Contractors

Hot Topics in Employment Law for Government Contractors

Cybersecurity and Privacy Obligations for Government Contractors

Immigration: Visa and Worksite Enforcement Update

Additional information about the symposium, including registration details and the program agenda, is available here. We look forward to seeing you there!

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