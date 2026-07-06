State AG News: Antitrust, Voting, Affordable Housing (June 25-July 1, 2026)

Each week, Crowell & Moring’s State Attorneys General team highlights significant actions that State AGs have taken. See our State Attorneys General page for more insights. Below are the updates from June 25-July 1, 2026:
Multistate
- A multistate coalition of 17 attorneys general settled with egg producers Cal-Maine Foods, Centrum/Versova, and Hickman’s Egg Ranch, alleging that the companies conspired to coordinate their bidding activities to artificially inflate daily egg prices published by Urner Barry, a benchmark pricing service. The settlement requires the egg producers to donate more than 53 million eggs and make non-penalty, monetary payments totaling $3.3 million to the states for consumer protection enforcement.
- A multistate coalition of 24 attorneys general brought suit against the Trump Administration challenging the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services’ new rule implementing Medicaid work requirements under the One Big Beautiful Bill. The coalition alleged that the rule’s narrow interpretation of the term “medically frail” would make it significantly more difficult for individuals with serious illnesses to obtain exemptions from the new work requirements. The coalition argued that the rule violates the Administrative Procedure Act by unlawfully narrowing Congress’s intent to protect medically vulnerable individuals and unconstitutionally coerces states into compliance after they had already begun implementing the statutory requirements under their existing frameworks.
- A multistate coalition of 19 attorneys general brought a supplemental complaint against the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD), building on an earlier suit filed in November 2025 challenging HUD’s defunding of its Continuum of Care program that supports affordable housing. The coalition had previously obtained a preliminary injunction barring HUD from implementing its 2025 cuts. Despite the injunction, HUD once again reduced funding in its 2026 budget, prompting the coalition to add an additional claim.
- A multistate coalition of 17 attorneys general brought suit before the U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit to defend the Biden Administration’s 2024 EPA rule strengthening the National Ambient Air Quality Standards (NAAQS) for fine particulate matter (PM2.5), also known as soot. The Trump Administration had sought to replace the rule with a less stringent standard. The D.C. Circuit upheld the Biden-era rule, finding that the EPA had demonstrated the more stringent standard was necessary to protect public health.
- A multistate coalition of 19 attorneys general brought suit before the U.S. District Court for the District of Massachusetts challenging President Trump’s March 25, 2026, Executive Order, which threatened to withhold federal funding from states that did not require documentary proof of citizenship for voter registration and that did not disregard mail ballots cast by Election Day but received afterwards. The Court found that the Executive Order was unconstitutional and inconsistent with federal law.
California
- Attorney General Bonta settled with Carbon Health Technologies, Inc., its affiliates, and its CEO for alleged violations of California’s prohibition on the corporate practice of medicine. The state alleged that Carbon Health utilized a corporate entity not licensed to practice medicine to operate its 80 clinics across 8 states, including granting the corporate entity the ability to replace the physician owner of the clinics. The settlement requires Carbon to revise its corporate structure and imposes a $4.4 million civil penalty.
Florida
- Attorney General Uthmeier entered into a negotiated resolution with Roku, Inc. as part of the State’s enforcement action filed under the Florida Digital Bill of Rights, alleging that Roku collected, used, shared, and sold the personal and sensitive data of Florida consumers. As part of the resolution, Roku has pledged $25 million to enact more stringent parental controls over children’s streaming habits. The resolution contains no finding of wrongdoing or civil penalty.
Michigan
- Attorney General Nessel obtained the dismissal of a United States Department of Justice action against the state before the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Sixth Circuit. The DOJ had argued that the Civil Rights Act of 1960 entitled it to Michigan’s full electronic voter list with no redactions. The Sixth Circuit agreed with Michigan, finding that the electronic voter list was not a paper or record that comes within an election official’s possession for purposes of disclosure under the Civil Rights Act.
Texas
- Attorney General Paxton settled with AstraZeneca for violations of the Texas Health Care Program Fraud Prevention Act (THFPA), alleging that the company engaged in a kickback scheme that improperly influenced Texas Medicaid payments. The state argued that AstraZeneca provided free nursing services and other healthcare professionals who recommended AstraZeneca products under the guise of non-branded counseling. The settlement requires AstraZeneca to pay $33,998,000.00 in non-punitive compensation and restitution.
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