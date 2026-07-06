DEA Registration Window Closes, Questions Remain Open

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When we last wrote on the topic of the DEA’s rescheduling of marijuana in April 2026, we focused on the compliance problems created by DEA’s narrow federal pathway for state-licensed medical marijuana, particularly in jurisdictions where medical and adult-use regulations do not align with federal expectations. Most specifically, the rescheduling order created a potential federal registration path without clarifying eligibility implications for dual-use operators.

Over the last several weeks, unofficial conversations with DEA representatives suggest the Agency is softening its perspective. Based on those conversations, DEA is still working through implementation issues and is not currently focused on disrupting state-legal adult-use markets solely due to medical registration activity.

Early public reporting on DEA’s inspections supports this view. DEA teams reportedly conducted extended facility visits and requested documentation. The tone appears collaborative, though the scope of inquiries raises ongoing compliance and privacy concerns.

Informal signals, however, are not binding guidance. The formal framework still operates on two primary tracks:

Schedule III treatment for FDA-approved marijuana products and state medical marijuana license holders A separate expedited hearing process evaluating broader rescheduling of adult-use marijuana

Against this backdrop, operators may see early registration as offering potential advantages (tax treatment, trademark access, financing pathways), but these remain uncertain pending federal agency coordination and guidance.

The questions we continue to hear fall into several categories:

1. Applications, Timing, and Priority Registration

Are all SOPs required at submission for every license type?

Are conditional licensees eligible without a license number or expiration date?

Can applications be amended for operational changes during review?

Will DEA correct portal limitations for cannabis-specific codes and allow re-submission without penalties?

Should applicants use non-cannabis Schedule 3 codes to proceed?

Will DEA extend or reopen application windows if systems are updated?

Can incorrectly coded applications be corrected without new fees?

2. Closed-Loop System Concerns

Will registrants be limited to selling only within DEA-authorized channels?

How will federal closed-loop systems interact with state cannabis systems?

Can dual-use operators move product between medical and adult-use streams?

Will DEA publish a registry of authorized participants?

3. Dual Use and Enforcement Risk

How will DEA treat co-located medical and adult-use operations?

Does disclosure of dual-use activity create enforcement risk?

Will historical or future adult-use activity affect eligibility?

Can shared systems or inventory structures be registered?

What happens when medical product enters adult-use channels?

4. Inventory Classification and Scope

When does a product become Schedule III in dual-use systems?

Can medical inventory return to adult-use channels?

How far upstream does Schedule III classification extend?

Will DEA rely on state classification of “medical” product status?

5. Post-Deadline Status and Continuity

Will non-registered operators be required to cease operations?

Does shutdown apply only to medical or also adult-use activity?

What is the legal status of non-registered medical operators?

6. Employees, Vendors, and Portal Limits

How will DEA treat employee data tied to dual-use roles?

What ownership disclosure thresholds apply?

How many employees/vendors can be included per application?

Are portal capacity limits a compliance issue during peak filing?

7. Inspections, Tax, and Agency Guidance

Are federal agencies coordinating interpretations of Schedule III status?

How should operators allocate costs across medical and adult-use lines?

How will inspections apply in mixed-use facilities?

Will DEA issue formal guidance or remain case-by-case?

An important inflection point is the upcoming DEA administrative hearing on broader marijuana rescheduling, which runs from June 29 to July 15, 2026. The proceeding addresses potential movement of marijuana from Schedule I to Schedule III under the Controlled Substances Act.

The hearing will not be publicly broadcast, and participation is limited in scope. Public attendance is permitted in person, and outcomes may significantly influence regulatory clarity for operators considering registration.

Applicants may withdraw or amend filings under 21 C.F.R. § 1301.16. However, once registration is issued, discontinuation may trigger additional compliance obligations.

The Cannabis Practice Group at Dickinson Wright helps operators, investors, lenders, and stakeholders evaluate these evolving federal pathways.

Special thanks to Regulatory Compliance Strategist Jessica Kaiser for her contribution to this article.