ARTICLE
7 July 2026

Supreme Court Expands Presidential Removal Authority Over Independent Agencies

SM
Sheppard, Mullin, Richter & Hampton LLP

Contributor

Sheppard, Mullin, Richter & Hampton LLP logo
Businesses turn to Sheppard to deliver sophisticated counsel to help clients move ahead. With more than 1,200 lawyers located in 16 offices worldwide, our client-centered approach is grounded in nearly a century of building enduring relationships on trust and collaboration. Our broad and diversified practices serve global clients—from startups to Fortune 500 companies—at every stage of the business cycle, including high-stakes litigation, complex transactions, sophisticated financings and regulatory issues. With leading edge technologies and innovation behind our team, we pride ourselves on being a strategic partner to our clients.
Explore Firm Details
The Supreme Court's landmark decisions in Trump v. Slaughter and Trump v. Cook fundamentally reshape the executive branch's authority over independent federal agencies, particularly the FTC. While the Court ruled that FTC commissioners may be removed without cause due to their exercise of executive power, it carved out a narrow exception for the Federal Reserve Board based on its unique monetary policy role, creating uncertainty about the future independence of regulatory agencies.
United States Government, Public Sector
A.J. Dhaliwal and Mehul Madia
Your Author LinkedIn Connections
Sheppard, Mullin, Richter & Hampton LLP are most popular:
  • within Cannabis & Hemp topic(s)

On June 29, 2026, the Supreme Court held in Trump v. Slaughter that the President may remove FTC commissioners without cause, limiting the independence historically afforded to multi-member federal agencies. The Court concluded that FTC commissioners exercise executive power through the agency’s rulemaking, enforcement, administrative adjudication, and litigation authority, and therefore must be removable by the President at will.

The Court did not treat all independent agencies the same. In Trump v. Slaughter, the Court noted that entities with distinct historical functions may raise different questions. In Trump v. Cook, decided the same day, the Court treated the Federal Reserve Board differently because of its unique role in monetary policy, leaving it as a limited exception to the broader rule applied to the FTC.

Putting It Into Practice: The implications extend beyond the FTC. The rulings may affect how agencies such as the CFPB, FTC, SEC, and other independent regulators set enforcement priorities, pursue rulemakings, and supervise regulated entities. Although the decisions do not change the substantive law itself, they may make regulatory priorities shift more quickly from one administration to the next. They also may invite additional challenges to removal protections at other agencies and prompt regulated entities to reassess pending enforcement matters based on whether agency leadership remains aligned with current administration priorities. Regulated entities should continue monitoring agency leadership changes, structural challenges, and shifts in enforcement and rulemaking activity.

For Further Reading on this case, please see our July edition of Fintech Declassified.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

[View Source]
Authors
Photo of A.J. Dhaliwal
A.J. Dhaliwal
Photo of Mehul Madia
Mehul Madia
Your Author LinkedIn Connections
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More