Fastest 5 Minutes: Audits Of Federal Small Business Program Awards (Podcast)

This episode addresses efforts by various federal government agencies to audit and investigate purported 'waste, fraud, and abuse' in small business set-aside awards, and is hosted by Yuan Zhou, Olivia Lynch and Zach Schroeder. Crowell & Moring's "Fastest 5 Minutes" is a biweekly podcast that provides a brief summary of significant government contracts legal and regulatory developments that no government contracts lawyer or executive should be without.

