Diplomacy Meets Deal-Making: How U.S. Companies Can Harness Government Resources To Promote Overseas Investment And Operations

As U.S. companies expand into global markets, they often encounter complex challenges—ranging from opaque procurement processes and regulatory hurdles to commercial disputes and political instability. While these issues may seem beyond the reach of private enterprise, the U.S. government offers an increasingly broad suite of formal and informal tools that can help companies navigate foreign environments and advocate for fair treatment abroad. Even companies headquartered outside the United States with substantial U.S.-based operations can avail themselves of these tools.

This alert highlights recent policy developments that have equipped and empowered the U.S. government to support U.S. exports, outbound investment, and business continuity operations outside the United States. It then outlines the specific U.S. government tools that U.S. businesses can leverage—particularly through the Department of Commerce and Department of State—to support international operations and resolve issues that arise in foreign jurisdictions.

Recent Policy Signals: Encouraging U.S. Investment Abroad

Since taking office, the Trump Administration has signaled a strong commitment to promoting outbound investment and creating opportunities for U.S. companies in foreign markets. In January 2025, the White House released its America First Trade Policy memorandum, which directed executive branch agencies to bolster U.S. exports and investigate unfair trade practices disadvantaging U.S. companies abroad. The Trump Administration has also pursued aggressive investment diplomacy, securing high-profile bilateral agreements including deals worth $200 billion with the UAE, $600 billion with Saudi Arabia, and $1.2 trillion with Qatar. These agreements have opened doors for U.S. firms in a range of sectors, including infrastructure, AI, and cloud computing. This past year, the Department of Commerce also facilitated a record-breaking number of deals between U.S. companies and foreign government buyers. In the first nine months of 2025 alone, American companies signed contracts with foreign governments worth $170 billion, with Made in USA exports totaling $144 billion.

Congress has also expanded the regulatory tools available for U.S. companies operating abroad. For instance, the 2025 National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA) established the National Defense Economic Competition Research Council to help inform U.S. government efforts to combat foreign states' adversarial uses of economic power, which often deny U.S. companies access to foreign markets. Additionally, draft language in the Department of State Reauthorization Act would centralize U.S. trade and investment promotion and policymaking under a new Bureau of Commercial Diplomacy. Draft provisions in the related Department of State Policy Provisions Act would create a Small Business Network Program and a Global Small Business Grants Program. These programs would work to connect small businesses in the U.S. with small business partners overseas, further supporting the integration of small businesses into foreign markets.

Tools of the Trade: Federal Government Resources for Companies Operating Abroad

The federal government now offers an increasing range of tools to facilitate U.S. companies' expansion into foreign markets and their continued operation overseas:

International Trade Administration (ITA) Advocacy Center: Companies can request formal U.S. government advocacy in foreign procurement bids, regulatory disputes, or investment-related challenges by submitting an advocacy application to the ITA Advocacy Center. Once approved, the ITA can coordinate interagency support, including diplomatic engagement, letters from senior officials, and direct outreach to foreign governments to help win a bid or resolve a dispute.

Companies can request formal U.S. government advocacy in foreign procurement bids, regulatory disputes, or investment-related challenges by submitting an advocacy application to the ITA Advocacy Center. Once approved, the ITA can coordinate interagency support, including diplomatic engagement, letters from senior officials, and direct outreach to foreign governments to help win a bid or resolve a dispute. Small Business State Trade Expansion Program (STEP): Run by the Small Business Administration, STEP provides grants to U.S. small businesses to support export-related activities. Eligible firms can receive assistance for international trade shows, foreign market sales trips, export training, and marketing efforts.

Run by the Small Business Administration, STEP provides grants to U.S. small businesses to support export-related activities. Eligible firms can receive assistance for international trade shows, foreign market sales trips, export training, and marketing efforts. S. Export Assistance Centers (USEACs): USEACs in metropolitan areas across the United States can help small businesses expand their international profile. USEACs provide local businesses with personalized export counseling, market research, financing guidance, and connections to vetted global buyers and trade opportunities.

USEACs in metropolitan areas across the United States can help small businesses expand their international profile. USEACs provide local businesses with personalized export counseling, market research, financing guidance, and connections to vetted global buyers and trade opportunities. Gold Key Service: Run by the Department of Commerce, Gold Key Service arranges matchmaking appointments for U.S. companies with up to five interested partners in a foreign market. The price of the service depends on the size of the U.S. company, although some companies may qualify for the service free of charge.

Run by the Department of Commerce, Gold Key Service arranges matchmaking appointments for U.S. companies with up to five interested partners in a foreign market. The price of the service depends on the size of the U.S. company, although some companies may qualify for the service free of charge. International Company Profile Service: The Department of Commerce's International Company Profile Service helps U.S. companies vet potential foreign partners by providing them with a comprehensive background report on a specific foreign company. As with Gold Key Service, pricing varies by the size of the U.S. company.

The Department of Commerce's International Company Profile Service helps U.S. companies vet potential foreign partners by providing them with a comprehensive background report on a specific foreign company. As with Gold Key Service, pricing varies by the size of the U.S. company. Direct Line for American Businesses Program: Organized by the Department of State, the Direct Line for American Businesses Program hosts conference calls and webinars that connect U.S. businesses with U.S. ambassadors and officers overseas. These officials provide up-to-date information on foreign markets, alert participants to upcoming economic opportunities, and answer questions regarding operating in that country's market.

Organized by the Department of State, the Direct Line for American Businesses Program hosts conference calls and webinars that connect U.S. businesses with U.S. ambassadors and officers overseas. These officials provide up-to-date information on foreign markets, alert participants to upcoming economic opportunities, and answer questions regarding operating in that country's market. Informal Advocacy Through U.S. Ambassadors and Economic Officers: S. companies often benefit from direct engagement with U.S. embassies and consulates. Ambassadors, economic officers, and commercial service representatives can raise concerns with foreign regulators, facilitate introductions to local stakeholders, provide market intelligence and political risk assessments, and help resolve disputes or delays in licensing, customs, or approvals.

Best Practices for Maximizing Government Support

To maximize the impact of government support, companies should:

Engage Early: Proactive outreach to key U.S. government officials in Washington, D.C., or at embassies abroad—before problems escalate—can help build relationships and position companies for timely assistance.

Proactive outreach to key U.S. government officials in Washington, D.C., or at embassies abroad—before problems escalate—can help build relationships and position companies for timely assistance. Document the Issue: Clear, factual documentation of challenges (e.g., procurement irregularities, regulatory inconsistencies) strengthens the case for advocacy.

Clear, factual documentation of challenges (e.g., procurement irregularities, regulatory inconsistencies) strengthens the case for advocacy. Leverage Public Policy Expertise: Firms with public policy and regulatory expertise can help businesses navigate the bureaucratic landscape and craft compelling advocacy strategies for U.S. government engagement.

Firms with public policy and regulatory expertise can help businesses navigate the bureaucratic landscape and craft compelling advocacy strategies for U.S. government engagement. Leverage U.S. Footprint: Even non-U.S. companies with a significant U.S. presence and record of U.S. investment and job creation can benefit from U.S. government advocacy and support in overcoming obstacles encountered in non-U.S. markets.

* * *

In an increasingly interconnected world, diplomacy and commerce are more intertwined than ever. U.S. companies operating abroad should embrace the new and powerful resources available through the U.S. government. Whether through established programs or informal engagement, strategic use of these tools—backed by recent policy momentum—can help U.S. firms resolve disputes, unlock opportunities, and ensure fair treatment in foreign markets.

WilmerHale attorneys are positioned to assist global firms in harnessing the full array of U.S. government advocacy tools, including establishing contact with senior U.S. embassy representatives overseas, to promote their business interests around the world.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.