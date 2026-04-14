5 Things To Know About The DEI Executive Order (Video)

Seyfarth partners Amy Hoang and Teddie Arnold give you the 5 most important takeaways from the March 26, 2026 Executive Order, “Addressing DEI Discrimination by Federal Contractors.”

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Seyfarth partners Amy Hoang and Teddie Arnold give you the 5 most important takeaways from the March 26, 2026 Executive Order, “Addressing DEI Discrimination by Federal Contractors.”

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