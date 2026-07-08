Time For A Change: FedRAMP Fundamentally Revamps Program With Consolidated Rules For 2026

What You Need to Know

Key takeaway #1 FedRAMP’s Consolidated Rules for 2026 mark a significant turning point in how the U.S. Government administers security authorizations of private sector cloud offerings.

Key takeaway #2 The Rules are intended in part to transition Rev5 authorizations over to 20x, with the Rev5 authorization status expected to terminate by the end of 2028.

Key takeaway #3 Current Rev5-authorized cloud providers can maintain their existing certifications for now, but the Consolidated Rules introduce several substantive changes that providers must implement.

On June 25, 2026, the Federal Risk & Authorization Management Program (FedRAMP) launched its Consolidated Rules for 2026, marking a significant turning point in how the U.S. government administers security authorizations of private sector cloud offerings. The Consolidated Rules apply to all variants of the FedRAMP ecosystem, including legacy "Rev5" authorization holders, as well as future certifications under the new 20x program. Importantly, the Rules are intended in part to transition Rev5 authorizations over to 20x, with the Rev5 authorization status expected to terminate by the end of 2028.

What Are the Consolidated Rules?

Over the past several months, FedRAMP has worked to revamp and modernize its rules and processes applicable to cloud service offerings authorized to house federal data. The release of the Consolidated Rules for 2026 marks the culmination of that work.

Major Emphases Include:

Conciseness. The Consolidated Rules focus on replacing long, narrative-based controls and documentation requirements with concise, declarative, plain-language statements.

The Consolidated Rules focus on replacing long, narrative-based controls and documentation requirements with concise, declarative, plain-language statements. Outcome-based security. Providers are largely expected to define and justify their own security methods, rather than follow precise prescriptions from FedRAMP.

Providers are largely expected to define and justify their own security methods, rather than follow precise prescriptions from FedRAMP. Tiered certification classes with scaled obligations. Instead of the legacy “Low, Moderate, High” impact levels, the Consolidated Rules organize cloud service offerings and related security requirements by certification classes A-D, with each class requiring progressively greater expectations.

Instead of the legacy “Low, Moderate, High” impact levels, the Consolidated Rules organize cloud service offerings and related security requirements by certification classes A-D, with each class requiring progressively greater expectations. Transparency and structured data sharing. Multiple changes aim to increase and standardize the level of information shared with FedRAMP and agency customers, with an emphasis on sharing data in both human-readable and machine-readable JSON formats.

Multiple changes aim to increase and standardize the level of information shared with FedRAMP and agency customers, with an emphasis on sharing data in both human-readable and machine-readable JSON formats. Transition away from Rev5. FedRAMP will stop accepting any new FedRAMP Rev5 applications on June 11, 2027, and plans to sunset existing FedRAMP Rev5 authorizations by December 31, 2028. FedRAMP says Rev5 providers should consider transitioning to 20x “as quickly as possible.”

FedRAMP will stop accepting any new FedRAMP Rev5 applications on June 11, 2027, and plans to sunset existing FedRAMP Rev5 authorizations by December 31, 2028. FedRAMP says Rev5 providers should consider transitioning to 20x “as quickly as possible.” Changes for Rev5-authorized providers. The Consolidated Rules introduce several substantive changes for Rev5 providers continuing to operate before their sunset, including more complex incident reporting triggers, the retirement of System Security Plans (SSP) and Plans of Action & Milestones (POA&Ms), broader continuous monitoring requirements, new availability reporting, and the creation of configuration guides.

Critical Deadlines:

The Consolidated Rules take mandatory effect for all stakeholders on January 1, 2027, subject to specific effective dates and grace periods within certain rulesets. Other key dates to note include: