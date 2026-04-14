ARTICLE
14 April 2026

Risk & Resilience Quarterly: April 2026

SJ
Steptoe LLP

Contributor

Steptoe LLP logo
In more than 100 years of practice, Steptoe has earned an international reputation for vigorous representation of clients before governmental agencies, successful advocacy in litigation and arbitration, and creative and practical advice in structuring business transactions. Steptoe has more than 500 lawyers and professional staff across the US, Europe and Asia.
Explore Firm Details
Welcome to the second edition of Risk & Resilience Quarterly, a collection of insightful publications designed to help organizations navigate the increasingly complex landscape of sustainability and human rights challenges.
United States Government, Public Sector
Steptoe LLP

Welcome to the second edition of Risk & Resilience Quarterly, a collection of insightful publications designed to help organizations navigate the increasingly complex landscape of sustainability and human rights challenges.

This issue highlights pieces on due diligence in conflict-affected and high-risk areas; sanctions-related human rights litigation in the United States; the implications of recent OECD National Contact Point specific instances; business and human rights in the defense sector; child rights and data centers; the regulatory landscape in the EU and UK; and a paper on the uncertain standard of care underpinning business and human rights tort litigation.

To view the full article please click here.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

[View Source]
Authors
Person photo placeholder
Steptoe LLP
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More