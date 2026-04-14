Risk & Resilience Quarterly: April 2026

Welcome to the second edition of Risk & Resilience Quarterly, a collection of insightful publications designed to help organizations navigate the increasingly complex landscape of sustainability and human rights challenges.
This issue highlights pieces on due diligence in conflict-affected and high-risk areas; sanctions-related human rights litigation in the United States; the implications of recent OECD National Contact Point specific instances; business and human rights in the defense sector; child rights and data centers; the regulatory landscape in the EU and UK; and a paper on the uncertain standard of care underpinning business and human rights tort litigation.
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The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.[View Source]