The Senate Armed Services Committee Held An Insightful Hearing On Rebuilding American Critical Minerals Supply Chains This Week

Summary

On Feb. 24, the Senate Armed Services Committee convened a hearing to confront the United States' deepening reliance on China for critical minerals, a dependency both parties now view as a profound national security risk. Chairman Roger Wicker (R-MS) warned that Beijing's dominance requires urgent U.S. investment and rapid rebuilding of domestic and allied supply chains, while Ranking Member Jack Reed (D-RI) called for stronger legal grounding, transparency, and a unified national strategy to guide these efforts. Testifying before the committee, Assistant Secretary of War for Industrial Base Policy Michael Cadenazzi and Acting Deputy Assistant Secretary of War for Industrial Base Resilience Jeff Frankston outlined the Department's four-pillar plan to restore supply chain resilience: expanding domestic production, deepening partnerships with trusted allies, accelerating material substitution and recycling, and modernizing the National Defense Stockpile, a generational undertaking they argued is essential to preserving U.S. economic and military strength.

Simultaneously, the House Committee on Foreign Relations held a hearing on advancing national security through commercial diplomacy. In his opening remarks Representative Young Kim (R-CA) highlighted the introduction of the bipartisan H.R.7037 – Developing Overseas Mineral Investments and New Allied Networks for Critical Energies (DOMINANCE) Act, to make the U.S. the partner of choice for secure mineral supply chains. Meanwhile, the witness – Jacob Helberg (Under Secretary of State for Economic Growth, Energy, and Environment, U.S. Department of State), highlighted ongoing interagency coordination on critical minerals and the launch of the Forum on Resource Geostrategic Engagement (FORGE) as a successor to the Mineral Security Partnership.

Key Topics Discussed at the Hearing

Equity Investments

During the hearing, some lawmakers questioned Pentagon's growing use of equity investments as tools to accelerate U.S. critical minerals production. Ranking Member Reed (D-RI) questioned whether the Defense Production Act provides clear authority for equity purchases and raised concerns about potential Anti Deficiency Act exposure tied to multiyear funding commitments. Ultimately, he questioned the Pentagon's rare earth mineral equity deal with MP Materials, signed last year for rare earth magnet supply chains, mentioning that this could cause disadvantage for domestic competitors. In this ten-year partnership, the government committed to buy $400 million worth of a newly issued class of shares and in return the MP Materials would accelerate the development of a fully integrated magnet supply chain, with the goal of reducing dependency on China. Sen. Jeanne Shaheen (D-NH) pressed the witnesses on how it selects companies and whether investments support extraction, processing, or both, while Sen. Mazie Hirono (D-HI) raised concerns that government stakes could distort competition. In response, Assistant Secretary Michael Cadenazzi emphasized that equity is being used only where markets have historically failed to scale production, arguing it helps "crowd in" private capital, establish stable Western price signals, and accelerate production more effectively than grants. He noted that the Department of War (DoW) conducts multilayered due diligence, expects to exit positions once supply objectives are met, and is open to working with Congress on clearer statutory language as oversight tightens.

A Potential Allied Price Floor Bloc

Responding to Sen. Reed (D-RI) on how China might undercut U.S. efforts by slashing prices, Cadenazzi described a concept of a voluntary allied "preferential trade zone" that would coordinate price floors among partners. The aim is to blunt Beijing's ability to manipulate spot prices, accept somewhat higher initial prices, and shift demand toward a more transparent, diversified market anchored in allied economies.

Permitting Reform and Environmental Balance

Sen. Dan Sullivan (R-AK) pressed DoW to weigh in on permitting reform to accelerate U.S. mining and processing, citing significant resource potential in Alaska, as the state is estimated to have 56 out of the 60 critical minerals that the U.S. needs to compete, especially for defense. Sullivan argued that the previous administration had hindered the development of critical minerals in Alaska by restricting mining activities through several executive orders. Sen. Kaine (D-VA) countered that reform should not come at the expense of clean energy projects, arguing for an "all of the above" approach that preserves momentum in renewables. Sen. Hirono (D-HI) added that environmental protections around sensitive sites must remain central as domestic mining expands.

Recycling and the Circular Economy

Bipartisan interest in recycling emerged as a near-term way to build strategic resilience. Sen. Hirono (D-HI) emphasized scaling recovery of rare earths, germanium, and battery metals from end-of-life equipment and asked about demonstrations; DoW pointed to Defense Logistics Agency's (DLA) germanium recycling from decommissioned night vision optics and said multiple demonstration projects are underway, with the private sector invited to participate. The Senator also flagged an upcoming FY2026 NDAA §1412 report deadline for DLA on expanding recovery and reuse.

Contractor Performance and Accountability

Finally, Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) spotlighted chronic delays and cost overruns in major weapons programs and juxtaposed that with stock buybacks, dividends, and executive pay. She cited a recent executive order aimed at restricting such payouts for nonperforming contractors and urged Congress to codify stronger tools. Cadenazzi indicated DoW would work with lawmakers on options to better align incentives with on-time, on-budget delivery; Chair Wicker (R-MS) signaled agreement with the thrust as the hearing closed.

What This Means for Your Business

For U.S. Critical Minerals Producers

Federal equity investments and potential allied price floor coordination could improve price stability and reduce China-driven market volatility.

Clearer statutory authority and transparency requirements may make federal partnership programs more predictable for investors.

Growing federal demand, via stockpile modernization and defense procurement, strengthens long-term offtake certainty.

Recycling and reprocessing companies may see near-term opportunities as Congress spotlights circular economy solutions.

For Prime Contractors and End Users

Greater supply security as domestic production, allied sourcing, and stockpile expansion aim to reduce exposure to export controls and shocks.

More predictable input costs if allied price floor concepts move forward.

Increasing expectations to demonstrate resilient, China-independent sourcing in federal contracting.

Competitive advantages for firms that diversify supply chains early.

Bottom Line

There is bipartisan urgency to accelerate U.S. and allied critical mineral capacity and reduce reliance on China. For industry, this means a tightening policy environment but also a near-term opening: more stable markets, clearer federal investment signals, and rising demand for resilient, China-independent supply chains. Firms that pivot fastest stand to gain the most.

