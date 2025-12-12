Addressing Security Risks From Price Fixing And Anti-Competitive Behavior In The Food Supply Chain (Trump EO Tracker)

Establishes Food Supply Chain Security Task Forces at the Department of Justice (DOJ) and the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) to investigate anti-competitive behavior across U.S. food-related industries, including meat processing, seed, fertilizer, and equipment.

Akin is a law firm focused on providing extraordinary client service, a rewarding environment for our diverse workforce and exceptional legal representation irrespective of ability to pay. The deep transactional, litigation, regulatory and policy experience we bring to client engagements helps us craft innovative, effective solutions and strategies.

Article Insights

Akin Gump Strauss Hauer & Feld LLP are most popular: within Litigation and Mediation & Arbitration topic(s)

Establishes Food Supply Chain Security Task Forces at the Department of Justice (DOJ) and the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) to investigate anti-competitive behavior across U.S. food-related industries, including meat processing, seed, fertilizer, and equipment. Targets price fixing, market manipulation, and foreign control of food supply chains that may raise consumer costs or pose national and economic security risks, and authorizes enforcement actions, including criminal prosecutions where warranted.

The Task Forces must provide joint congressional briefings within 180 days and again within 365 days of the date of the order on their investigative progress and any recommended legislative actions.

Additional Documentation

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.