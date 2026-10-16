Pentagon Seeks To Advance Autonomous Warfare Through Project Agincourt

On Sept. 30, Secretary of War Pete Hegseth issued a memorandum creating Project Agincourt, formally directing the Department to establish a pathway to AUTOWARCOM by Oct. 1, 2027. The effort will be led by the direct reporting portfolio manager for unmanned systems (DRPM-UxS) under Owen West, currently director of the Defense Innovation Unit, and Max Strasiser, currently at DRPM-UxS.

Greenberg Traurig, LLP has more than 3,200 lawyers across 51 locations in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Latin America, and Asia. The firm’s broad geographic and practice range enables the delivery of innovative and strategic legal services across borders and industries. Recognized as a 2025 BTI “Best of the Best Recommended Law Firm” by general counsel for trust and relationship management, Greenberg Traurig is consistently ranked among the top firms on the Am Law Global 100, NLJ 500, and Law360 400. Greenberg Traurig is also known for its philanthropic giving, culture, innovation, and pro bono work. Web: www.gtlaw.com.

Go-To Guide: Project Agincourt formally begins the Pentagon’s effort to establish an Autonomous Warfare Command (AWC or AUTOWARCOM) by October 2027.





DRPM-UxS now serves as the Defense Department’s central organization for autonomy strategy, resource allocation, acquisition reform, and implementation planning.





The proposed command may require additional congressional action to obtain the envisioned budget and acquisition authorities.





DRPM-UxS is already positioned to influence autonomy funding recommendations, testing priorities, force structure, and procurement decisions across military services.





The Department appears focused on integrating autonomous systems into existing service structures, rather than replacing them.





Early Army implementation guidance pairs new autonomy-focused organizations and acquisition leadership with continued service-level execution of procurement and force development.

On Sept. 30, Secretary of War Pete Hegseth issued a memorandum creating Project Agincourt, formally directing the Department to establish a pathway to AUTOWARCOM by Oct. 1, 2027. The effort will be led by the direct reporting portfolio manager for unmanned systems (DRPM-UxS) under Owen West, currently director of the Defense Innovation Unit, and Max Strasiser, currently at DRPM-UxS.

While the eventual proposed establishment of a combatant command is significant, the immediate impact of the memo is also substantial: it empowers DRPM-UxS to coordinate autonomy investments, develop a new acquisition model, shape service priorities, and serve as the Department’s central organization for autonomous systems over the next several years.

DRPM-UxS: What Matters

DRPM-UxS appears intended to function as a small, Pentagon-based organization focused on autonomy strategy, resourcing, and acquisition, rather than direct program execution. According to the memo, it will:

Develop the implementation plan for the proposed AWC;

Recommend Joint Force investment allocations and resource shifts;

Coordinate with the military services on manpower, requirements, and force structure;

Prototype a new acquisition process that connects operators, developers, and manufacturers and emphasizes rapid testing and fielding; and

Report directly to senior leadership on progress, adoption, and required decisions.

It appears the organization will remain lean, with most acquisition funding and execution remaining within the military departments.

The proposed AUTOWARCOM remains a concept. The president may stand up the command itself under existing authority outlined in 10 USC 161, but is required to notify Congress within 60 days of establishment. In addition, the four-star commander contemplated for this command would require Senate confirmation. U.S. Space Command, which President Donald Trump re-established in 2019, is a recent example of a president establishing a combatant command. However, the Special Operations Command-style budget and acquisition authorities Secretary Hegseth described may require legislation. DRPM-UxS, however, is operational today and may serve as the principal point of influence for autonomous systems policy, funding recommendations, testing priorities, and acquisition reform for the next few years.

Senate Armed Services Committee’s NDAA

Congress is already moving in the direction of an autonomous systems command. Section 917 of the Senate Armed Services Committee’s FY27 NDAA would authorize a U.S. Robotic and Autonomous Systems Command (RASCOM) with its own budget line, service component commands, dedicated career fields, and operational test authority. That largely mirrors Project Agincourt, though with more limited acquisition authority. The provision is Senate-only, and it remains to be seen if it will be adopted in the final FY27 NDAA.

Organizations to Watch

DRPM-UxS for technology development and development testing;



Joint Task Force Autonomous Warfare (JTF-AW) for operational testing, training and deployment; and



Service-level acquisition organizations that would ultimately execute most procurement funding.

Army Autonomous Initiatives

On Oct. 1, Acting Secretary of the Army Adam Telle released implementing guidance that provides the clearest example so far of how the services intend to operationalize Project Agincourt. The memorandum directs:

Establishing the U.S. Army Futures and Autonomous Systems Command;





Creating autonomous force structure across aviation, armor, fires, sustainment, engineer, and training formations;





Designating a Portfolio Acquisition Executive for Autonomy with centralized acquisition authority;





Expanding Army unmanned systems and robotics career fields; and





Accelerating fielding by FY28 of:

– Autonomous fires;

– Combat vehicles;

– Watercraft resupply;

– Breaching systems;

– Reconnaissance, surveillance, and target acquisition; and

– Manned-unmanned teaming.

*Special thanks to Legislative Assistant Jon Maslyn for contributing to this GT Alert.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.