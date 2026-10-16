What Companies Should Know About Parallel Criminal, Civil And Regulatory Investigations

Companies that do business with the federal government increasingly face a reality that catches many off guard: A single compliance issue can draw the attention of several enforcement authorities at the same time. Federal prosecutors, civil fraud attorneys, inspectors general and regulatory agencies often investigate the same conduct in parallel, and a growing number of state attorneys general have begun to do the same. A records request or agency may be one component of a coordinated, multifront investigation that has been underway for months.

The stakes in these matters extend well beyond financial penalties. Government contracts, trade privileges and institutional reputation are all at risk, and the decisions a company makes in the earliest days of an investigation often determine whether those risks are managed or compounded.

This blog outlines what companies should understand about parallel enforcement proceedings and the critical steps that can make the difference between an effective response and a costly one.

The Investigation Is Likely Bigger than You Think

Federal enforcement rarely happens in a vacuum. U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) prosecutors and civil attorneys coordinate with each other and regulatory agencies from the outset of an investigation. For example, documents produced for U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP), responses given to an inspector general and information shared during an agency audit often end up with the same federal prosecutor.

And it is not just the federal government. A growing number of states have their own false claims acts carrying their own penalties and whistleblower incentives. State attorneys general are increasingly active in fraud cases, sometimes alongside federal authorities and sometimes on their own. A single course of conduct can trigger enforcement by federal prosecutors, civil attorneys, inspectors general and the attorneys general of every state where the conduct had an impact.

For these reasons, every government request should be treated as though it will be seen by multiple enforcement agencies.

A "Routine" Request Is Rarely Routine

It is not uncommon for what seems to be a routine request to be merely the visible tip of an iceberg, running concurrently with a much larger investigation that the company does not yet know about.

How a company handles that first letter – what it produces, what it says and how quickly a response is prepared – sets the tone for everything that follows.

The First 30 to 60 Days Set the Tone

The early weeks are when the most consequential decisions occur. Companies need to move on multiple fronts at once:

Preserve Everything. Put a litigation hold in place immediately. Document destruction, even if unintentional, can turn a manageable situation into an obstruction headache.

Put a litigation hold in place immediately. Document destruction, even if unintentional, can turn a manageable situation into an obstruction headache. Map the Landscape. Figure out which agencies are involved, what each is looking at and where the company stands with each of them.

Figure out which agencies are involved, what each is looking at and where the company stands with each of them. Identify Who Is Under Scrutiny. Determine whether the investigation targets the company, specific individuals or both.

Determine whether the investigation targets the company, specific individuals or both. Notify Your Insurers. Directors and officers insurance policies, professional liability coverage and other insurance products may cover defense costs and even certain settlement amounts, but most require notice at the first sign of a potential claim. Companies that wait to communicate are at risk of losing coverage entirely.

Directors and officers insurance policies, professional liability coverage and other insurance products may cover defense costs and even certain settlement amounts, but most require notice at the first sign of a potential claim. Companies that wait to communicate are at risk of losing coverage entirely. Escalate Internally. The board of directors or audit committee needs to be promptly informed. Failing to raise material legal risks in a timely manner can create its own set of problems, from independent liability for directors to credibility issues with regulators.

Mistakes in this window create unnecessary challenges in an already difficult time. Efforts should be made to respond to what is being asked instead of creating more obstacles for the company to conquer.

The Power of a Single Story

Designating a single person to speak for the company can help to avoid differing and even contradictory corporate positions. For instance, a statement in a voluntary disclosure to one agency can be deemed an admission in proceedings brought by another, a representation in a regulatory filing can become evidence in a criminal case, and a presentation to an inspector general can appear in a civil fraud complaint.

Before saying anything to anyone, the company needs one accurate, consistent account of the facts.

Self-Reporting Matters

The DOJ, False Claims Act framework and CBP all offer real benefits for voluntary disclosure, including reduced penalties, better settlement terms and, in some cases, avoidance of criminal charges. It is important to remember that each program operates on different terms and timelines. A disclosure that resolves one agency's concerns can alert another to conduct it had not been aware of. Further complicating matters, an employee speaking out of turn, a competitor or a whistleblower entitled to a share of the recovery may report first, eliminating the voluntary disclosure benefit entirely.

Whether to self-report, when and to which agency first is a strategic judgment that requires a complete picture of the company's exposure.

Coordinated Responses Are Essential

Companies routinely conduct internal investigations to understand what happened before engaging with the government. Those investigations can be protected by attorney-client privilege, but that protection must be handled with care.

Sharing an internal investigation report with one agency to earn cooperation credit can waive the attorney-client privilege with all agencies. And there is no way to walk back the relinquishment of privilege once that door is opened.

The way the investigation is structured, conducted and documented from the very beginning determines what the company can protect later. These decisions need to be made at the outset, not after the government asks to see the report.

Prioritizing the Company May Conflict with Protecting Individual Employees

Individual employees who are personally at risk may need their own legal counsel. Executives may invoke their Fifth Amendment right to refuse to answer questions, but the company itself has no such right and generally cannot refuse to produce records.

Who pays for employees' separate counsel? What happens when an employee's defense strategy conflicts with that of the company? Can the company require employees to cooperate with the internal investigation? Companies that have not thought through these questions in advance find themselves improvising under unnecessary pressure when resources may need to be focused on making decisions on other matters.

Be Wary of False Summits

When multiple agencies are investigating the same conduct, the goal is usually a coordinated resolution that addresses all the government's concerns at once. DOJ policy discourages duplicative penalties from multiple agencies for the same conduct, but credit across agencies has to be negotiated, often on different timelines and under different legal frameworks.

A signed settlement is rarely the end. Many resolutions come with years of post-settlement obligations, such as enhanced compliance programs, independent monitors with broad access to company operations and ongoing cooperation requirements. And violations of a settlement agreement, even inadvertent ones, can trigger additional penalties or reopen the underlying matter.

Beyond the settlement itself, the collateral consequences can be even more significant. Suspension or debarment from government contracts can shut a company out of its primary market. Loss of trade privileges can disrupt supply chains. Increased customs scrutiny can slow every future shipment. Follow-on lawsuits can multiply financial exposure. And reputational harm can outlast any settlement by years.

Companies that account for all these costs from the beginning are in a far stronger position than those that address them only after a deal is made.

Key Takeaways

Parallel government investigations are complex, high-stakes and unforgiving of early mistakes. The companies that come through them successfully are the ones that recognize the full scope of their exposure from the start, act decisively in the early weeks, maintain one consistent narrative across every agency and treat every decision as part of a coordinated, long-term strategy. The time to tackle how your company should respond to a government investigation is now, before the letter seeking information arrives in the mail.