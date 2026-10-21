FinCEN Targets $17.5 Billion In Suspected Health Care Fraud

On September 9, 2026, the U.S. Department of the Treasuryannounced that its Financial Crimes Enforcement Network (“FinCEN”) has identified approximately $17.5 billion in suspicious financial activity potentially linked to health care fraud. The announcement accompanied the release of a new Financial Trend Analysis (“FTA”), which analyzed over 5,700 Bank Secrecy Act (“BSA”) reports filed by financial institutions between March 1, 2025 and February 28, 2026. The FTA is FinCEN’s second health care fraud-related issuance this year, following an Advisory issued in March 2026 urging financial institutions to be vigilant about health care fraud schemes targeting government health care benefit programs. This second-in-one-year issuance demonstrates the Administration’s continued focus on health care fraud and related enforcement.

Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent framed the instant release as part of the Administration’s broader anti-fraud agenda, stating: “By identifying and reporting this suspicious activity, financial institutions have given law enforcement critical insight into the illicit actors who deliberately exploit U.S. health care benefits programs”. The FTA’s findings are intended to provide law enforcement with critical financial intelligence to identify, investigate, and disrupt illicit schemes that exploit taxpayer-funded health care benefits. The findings will likely fuel further health care fraud enforcement efforts.

The FTA highlights several key trends:

Depository Institutions Drive BSA Reporting. Depository institutions, such as commercial banks and credit unions, filed approximately 89 percent of the BSA reports in the dataset and accounted for nearly 87 percent of the reported suspicious activity amounts. In total, 471 financial institutions filed reports, with filers reporting an average of approximately $3.3 million per filing and a median amount of approximately $600,000. Just two depository institutions—the largest by asset size in the dataset—filed 29 percent of all health care fraud-related reports.

Fraud Spans Medicare, Medicaid, and Private Insurance. Suspected perpetrators frequently received payments from a combination of federal and state programs, as well as private insurance companies. Medicare and/or Medicaid were named in approximately 38 percent of the dataset, and Medicare Administrative Contractors (“MACs”) were identified in approximately 22 percent.

Subjects Located Across the Country. Filers identified subjects in all 50 U.S. states, as well as Puerto Rico, Guam, and the U.S. Virgin Islands. California, Florida, New York, and Minnesota were the most frequently identified states. At the county level, Los Angeles County, Hennepin County (Minnesota), and Miami-Dade County appeared the most frequently.

Home Health Care Businesses Lead Provider Types. Home health care businesses were the most frequently identified suspected fraudulent providers, appearing in approximately 32 percent of BSA reports (when excluding Puerto Rico Medicaid eligibility-related filings). Other frequently identified provider types included hospice care companies, mental and behavioral health and addiction treatment providers, durable medical equipment providers, and adult or child daycares. Notably, the majority of home health care businesses identified as potentially fraudulent were registered at residential homes.

Fraud Proceeds Fund Personal Spending and Luxury Purchases. Suspected perpetrators employed a range of apparent money laundering techniques before spending the obtained health care payments. In many cases, proceeds that did not go through a complex funds transfer process were used on personal expenses and luxury goods. More sophisticated schemes involved circular transactions with linked businesses, payments to individuals under the guise of payroll, and commingling of health care payments with other deposits. Approximately five percent of the dataset identified instances of funds either directly or indirectly funding international transfers, most frequently to Hong Kong.

Connections to Criminal Networks. Approximately four percent of the BSA reports identified health care fraud-related suspicious activity potentially involving larger fraud rings or criminal networks. The FTA noted examples including potentially fraudulent hospice care providers in northern Los Angeles County that may be linked to organized crime, home health care and adult daycare businesses in Minnesota potentially tied to large fraud rings, and potentially fraudulent adult daycares in the New York City area that have previously been tied to Chinese money laundering networks.

The FTA also highlighted a notable trend in Puerto Rico, where 59 financial cooperatives filed approximately 29 percent of all BSA reports in the dataset. These reports primarily described suspicious activity related to eligibility for Puerto Rico’s Medicaid program, in which customers reportedly sought to lower their account balances prior to eligibility meetings with Plan Vital representatives in order to remain below the eligibility threshold.

As noted above, this FTA is part of the Trump Administration’s broader efforts to combat fraud in the healthcare industry and across federally funded programs. Treasury has been working with the White House Task Force to Eliminate Fraud, established by Executive Order 14395 and led by Vice President Vance, and has encouraged whistleblowers to report credible information related to fraud, money laundering, sanctions violations, and tax-law violations. The FTA also highlights the critical role that financial institutions play in identifying and reporting suspicious activity, and should serve as a reminder that health care fraud remains a top enforcement priority.