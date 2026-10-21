Recent GAO And COFC Decisions Reinforce Strict Deadlines

GAO bid protest deadlines are strictly enforced, and even minor delays can be fatal to a protest. That principle also applies at the proposal submission stage, where a missed proposal deadline can lead to exclusion from the competitive range that a later protest cannot overcome. Recent GAO decisions reaffirm that protesters and offerors bear the risk of ensuring timely receipt of submissions, including where electronic delivery is affected by email filters, cybersecurity controls, or other transmission issues beyond a contractor’s control.

Greenberg Traurig, LLP has more than 3,200 lawyers across 51 locations in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Latin America, and Asia. The firm’s broad geographic and practice range enables the delivery of innovative and strategic legal services across borders and industries. Recognized as a 2025 BTI “Best of the Best Recommended Law Firm” by general counsel for trust and relationship management, Greenberg Traurig is consistently ranked among the top firms on the Am Law Global 100, NLJ 500, and Law360 400. Greenberg Traurig is also known for its philanthropic giving, culture, innovation, and pro bono work. Web: www.gtlaw.com.

Go-To Guide: The U.S. Government Accountability Office (GAO) and the U.S. Court of Federal Claims (COFC) strictly enforce filing deadlines for bid protests.

Recent GAO and COFC decisions reaffirm that strict bid protest deadlines apply to proposal submissions via email that must pass through the Government’s own security systems, which may prevent proposals from being submitted on time.

Contractors should file early and confirm actual receipt before the submission deadline. If the submission is delayed, blocked, or not delivered to the designated inbox a proposal may be excluded despite proof of timely transmission under the “late-is-late” rule.

GAO bid protest deadlines are strictly enforced, and even minor delays can be fatal to a protest. That principle also applies at the proposal submission stage, where a missed proposal deadline can lead to exclusion from the competitive range that a later protest cannot overcome. Recent GAO decisions reaffirm that protesters and offerors bear the risk of ensuring timely receipt of submissions, including where electronic delivery is affected by email filters, cybersecurity controls, or other transmission issues beyond a contractor’s control. Contractors should build in sufficient time to submit proposal materials and protest filings and not assume that the act of transmission is enough.

Summary of GAO Filing Deadlines

The key deadlines applicable to GAO bid protests are as follows:

Type of Protest Deadline / Trigger Key Authority Pre-award protest challenging apparent solicitation improprieties File before bid opening or the deadline for initial proposals. Any timely pre-award protest triggers an automatic CICA stay preventing the Agency from making award until GAO resolves the protest. 4 C.F.R. Section 21.2(a)(1);

FAR 33.105-2(b)1 Pre-award protest (exception): improprieties added by amendment File before the next closing time for receipt of proposals after the impropriety is introduced. If no new proposal submissions are established, protest is due within 10 calendar days after the impropriety was known or should have been. 4 C.F.R. Section 21.2(a)(1) Post-award protest File within 10 calendar days after the protest basis is known or should have been known. To trigger an automatic CICA stay, protests must be filed within 10 days of award or 5 days after the close of the debriefing, whichever is later. 4 C.F.R. Section 21.2(a)(2);

FAR 33.105-3(b)(1) Post-award protest (exception): timely requested and required debriefing2 For procurements subject to a debriefing requirement, e.g. FAR Part 15 and FAR Part 16.5, request the debriefing within 3 days after award notice. Protests must be filed within 10 days of award or 5 days after the close of the debriefing, whichever is later. Where an enhanced debriefing is available, e.g. DoD, submit written questions related to the debriefing within two business days after the initial debriefing. 4 C.F.R. Section 21.2(a)(2);

FAR 15.301-1(a)(1);

FAR 16.507-5(c);

FAR 33.105-3(b)(1);

DFARS 215.506-70 Competitive range exclusion debriefing Request a pre-award debriefing within 3 calendar days of exclusion from the competitive range. Protest must be filed within 10 calendar days of debriefing.3 FAR 15.206-1(a);

FAR 15.206-2(a)(1) Protest after agency-level protest File at GAO within 10 calendar days after actual or constructive knowledge of initial adverse agency action. 4 C.F.R. Section 21.2(a)(3) Good cause exception GAO may consider an untimely protest where good exists, but this exception is narrow and rarely applied. 4 C.F.R. Section 21.2(c)

Proposal Submission Deadlines and the “Late-is-Late” Rule

GAO’s strict approach to filing deadlines applies at the proposal submission stage. Under the “late-is-late” rule, any proposal or revision received after the exact deadline is generally considered late and may be excluded from the competition. Exclusion from an allegedly untimely proposal can become the basis for a bid protest. GAO decisions make clear that offerors bear the burden of ensuring timely receipt of electronic submissions, even where delivery is affected by the Government’s systems.

In 2024, GAO denied a protest after one part of the protester’s final quotation revision was blocked by the agency’s cybersecurity filter and never reached the designated inboxes. Guidehouse, Inc., B-422115.2, Jan. 19, 2024. In Guidehouse, the protester tried to submit its final quotation revision by email. One part of the submission did not reach the required agency inboxes because the agency’s cybersecurity filter blocked it. GAO denied the protest because the submission was not actually received at the designated location by the deadline. One of the key points is, even where the failure is caused by the government’s own email security system, GAO generally places the delivery risk on the offeror.

Consistent with Guidehouse, Inc., GAO recently denied a protest challenging the Army’s exclusion of a protester by treating the protester’s email as late because the relevant question was not whether the protester sent the email on time, but whether the Army actually received it at the required destination before the deadline. CVJV LLC, B-424437; B-424437.2, July 21, 2026. In CVJV LLC, the protester emailed its agreement to extend its proposal acceptance period, and the message apparently reached the Army’s electronic gateway. Critically, the email did not reach the contracting officer’s inbox before the deadline. GAO held that this was not enough because offerors bear the risk of timely delivery, including delays caused by email routing, agency gateways, or cybersecurity systems. The practical point is that proof of transmission is not the same as proof of receipt. A contractor cannot rely only on sent-message timestamps or evidence that an email entered a government system somewhere. If the solicitation or agency instruction requires submission to a particular contracting officer, inbox, portal, or address, the offeror must ensure the submission arrives there on time. Otherwise, the agency may exclude the submission, and GAO is unlikely to excuse the delay.

Together, these decisions reflect the same strict approach GAO applies to protest filing deadlines: contractors must ensure timely receipt by the applicable deadline and should not rely on evidence that a submission was merely transmitted on time.

COFC Treatment

Recent COFC decisions are consistent with GAO’s approach. See FYI-For Your Info., Inc. v. United States, No. 26-CV-0032, 2026 WL 2681160 (2026). Most recently, in FYI-For Your Information, Inc. v. United States, the protestor submitted its quotation modification at 1:01 PM for a 1:30 PM deadline, but the contracting officer did not receive the email until 1:48 PM due to a security software hold.

There is a notable exception to the late-is-late rule called the “government control exception,” which allows a CO to excuse a late-received modification if “[t]here is acceptable evidence to establish that it was received at the government installation designated for receipt of offers and was under the Government’s control prior to the time set for receipt of offers,” and other requirements are met. FAR 52.215-1(c)(3)(i)(2). While the government control exception could have been implicated because the delay occurred within the government’s email security system, the government expressly disavowed that exception at oral argument and there was nothing in the administrative record showing that there was such a determination from the contracting officer.

With no exception invoked, COFC applied the late-is-late rule strictly and held that the quotation modification received after the deadline was late and could not be considered, even though the protestor pressed send before the deadline and the delay resulted from the Government’s email security software.

Other COFC decisions emphasize the same point that timely transmission is not enough when the submission does not reach the solicitation’s designated inbox or location by the deadline. See Rick Aviation, Inc. v. United States, 182 Fed. Cl. 53 (2026); Kropp Holdings, Inc. v. United States, 176 Fed. Cl. 512 (2025).

Key Takeaways

Federal contractors should treat proposal and protest deadlines as hard cutoffs. GAO’s and COFC’s timeliness rules focus on receipt at the required destination, not merely timely transmission. Offerors should consider submitting early, using the precise submission method required, confirming receipt at the designated inbox or portal before the deadline, and preserving documentation of that confirmation. Proof that a submission was sent, without confirmation of actual receipt, may not be enough to avoid exclusion — and missed proposal deadlines can create hurdles when pursuing a protest, such as interested party or prejudice issues.

Footnotes

1 FAR clause citations in this Alert reflect the Revolutionary FAR Overhaul (RFO). Current RFO parts and deviations, including companion practitioner albums, are available at Revolutionary FAR Overhaul | Acquisition.GOV.

2 This exception does not apply to procurements such as GSA Schedule procurements where offeror is entitled to a “brief explanation of award,” but no right to a debrief. All such protests must be filed with GAO within 10 days of award.

3 While an offeror may request that debriefing be delayed until post-award, per FAR 15.206-2(a)(2), any challenge to its exclusion from the competitive range will be dismissed as untimely. See Loc Performance Products, Inc., B-417431, April 22, 2019.

* Special thanks to Government Contracts Project Assistant Kaitlyn Brooks for contributing to this GT Advisory.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.