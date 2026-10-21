[TIPS] 90 Days Until 2027: Broker CE: January, Not February (Podcast)

Licensed customs brokers face two critical deadlines in 2027, not just one. While the triennial status report is due in February, the continuing education requirements must be completed by January 31st.

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Two Deadlines, Not One

Your triennial report is due in February, but that doesn’t mean you have until February to finish your continuing education. In Episode 2 of 90 Days Until 2027, host Lalo Solorzano welcomes Federico “Kiko” Zuniga for a practical conversation about customs broker continuing education, and why the prep work needs to start now, not later.

If You Hold the License, This Applies to You

Kiko raises a concern he sees often: some licensed brokers don’t realize this requirement applies to them, especially those working outside a traditional brokerage. He’s direct on this point: licensed professionals in importer or exporter compliance departments shouldn’t assume their job title makes them exempt just because they aren’t filing entries.

Finding Hours Without the Scramble

The conversation goes beyond counting hours. Lalo and Kiko talk through finding qualifying education, using free government webinars and on-demand training, checking completion codes, and keeping the documentation that backs up the certification made in a triennial report. Kiko also introduces voluntary license suspension as an option worth understanding for license holders no longer active in the industry.

Mark the Real Deadline

The required continuing education for the current cycle must be completed by January 31, 2027, while the triennial status report isn’t due until February 28, 2027. Treating that reporting deadline as extra time to earn credits is exactly the mistake Kiko wants listeners to avoid.

A Challenge for the Trade Geeks Community

The episode closes with a simple ask: review your credits, organize your records, and reach out to two broker friends to make sure continuing education is on their radar too.

Want to Keep the Conversation Going?

Connect with Federico “Kiko” Zuniga on LinkedIn, or check NCBFAA and CBP resources on continuing education and triennial reporting requirements. The 90 Days Until 2027 companion playbook is in development, with more resources coming as the series continues.

Ready to Go Deeper?

Need qualifying hours before year-end? Explore GTC’s Customs Broker continuing education courses to knock out credits on your own schedule.

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