When Investigations Collide: Managing Congressional And Enforcement Risk

For companies facing government scrutiny, the investigation that arrives first may not be the only one that matters. A congressional inquiry can surface facts, documents or witness testimony that attract the attention of the U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) or other federal enforcement agencies. A pending enforcement matter can become the predicate for a congressional investigation, particularly when it implicates broader questions about government spending, consumer impact, national security or the conduct of federal officials. Whistleblowers may take allegations to more than one government body. And testimony, document productions and public statements made in one forum can become relevant in another.

None of these possibilities is new. What is changing is the environment in which companies must manage them. Congressional investigations have become an increasingly significant source of legal, reputational and business risk, while companies continue to navigate aggressive criminal, civil and regulatory enforcement across a wide range of industries. The 2026 midterm elections add another variable: Changes in control of either chamber could produce new investigative priorities and new scrutiny of private-sector entities with connections to federal programs, contracts and policy decisions.

For companies, the practical challenge is therefore greater than preparing for a particular congressional committee or enforcement agency. It is understanding how an investigation in one forum can create or reshape risk in another – and managing each inquiry with the others in mind.

Key Takeaways

An investigation in one forum can create or reshape risk in another. Congressional and enforcement inquiries can – and often do – travel in both directions.

A strategy developed for one forum cannot simply be replicated in the other. But treating the two tracks as entirely separate can create its own risks.

Document productions, witness statements, public communications and privilege positions developed in one investigation may be scrutinized in another.

The best time to prepare for overlapping scrutiny is before the second letter arrives.

How One Investigation Can Lead to Another

The U.S. Congress and federal enforcement agencies investigate for different reasons and operate under different authorities, procedures and constraints. But the factual territory they examine can overlap substantially. Congressional committees can obtain documents and testimony, conduct transcribed interviews and depositions, hold public hearings, release investigative reports, and refer matters to DOJ or other agencies. Information developed through that process can identify conduct, witnesses or documents of interest to law enforcement. A congressional investigation also can elevate allegations that previously received little public attention, generating additional scrutiny from regulators, state attorneys general, private litigants or other government actors.

The traffic can move in the opposite direction as well. An enforcement action, indictment, settlement, inspector general report or regulatory investigation may provide congressional investigators a factual roadmap and reason to ask broader questions: What did company leadership know? Did federal officials know? Were taxpayer funds involved? Were regulators sufficiently aggressive? Does the conduct reveal a broader industry practice requiring legislative action? Sometimes, both tracks begin with the same source: A whistleblower, former employee or other third party may provide information to an enforcement agency while separately approaching congressional staff or the media.

The result is that what begins as a single inquiry can become a much broader, government-facing problem – sometimes quickly and with little advance warning.

Same Facts, Different Investigative Environments

At a recent Holland & Knight event on Capitol Hill, Democratic and Republican members of Congress and senior oversight staff discussed the potential investigations landscape in the 120th Congress. With control of both chambers at stake in the midterm elections, Democratic participants offered a window into how House oversight could shift if Democrats assume the majority. Those subjects generally fell into three broad categories: 1) business dealings and potential financial enrichment involving President Donald Trump, members of his administration and others in his orbit, 2) alleged "pay-to-play" arrangements or preferential treatment involving major administration initiatives, federal contracts and other government actions, and 3) cost-of-living and affordability issues affecting American consumers. Republican participants highlighted a different set of investigative interests, including several areas already receiving congressional attention. These and other potential areas of scrutiny are explored further in Holland & Knight's previous alert, "Warning Signs: Congressional Investigations in 2026 and Beyond," March 24, 2026.

Against that backdrop, when congressional and enforcement investigations touch the same underlying conduct, the challenge is not simply that a company has two investigations instead of one. The two forums can require fundamentally different approaches.

The Objectives Are Different: DOJ and other enforcement agencies generally investigate whether conduct violated the law and whether criminal, civil or administrative enforcement is warranted. Congress may be examining the same conduct for legislative or oversight purposes, including the administration of federal programs, use of taxpayer funds, conduct of federal officials or broader industry practices.

The Timelines Are Different: An enforcement investigation may proceed confidentially for months or even years. Congressional scrutiny can accelerate rapidly from an initial letter to document demands, interviews, public reports or a hearing. Political calendars and public events may influence that pace in ways that have no analogue in a conventional enforcement matter.

The Disclosure Environments Are Different: Information provided to an enforcement agency may remain nonpublic for a significant period. Congressional investigations frequently unfold in a more public environment. Documents may be quoted in letters or reports, witnesses may testify publicly and investigative developments can generate significant press attention before the underlying facts have been fully developed.

Privilege and Confidentiality Operate Differently: Companies accustomed to asserting legal privileges or confidentiality protections in litigation and enforcement matters cannot assume congressional committees will treat those assertions the same way, as common law privileges are an unsettled area of law in terms of their application to congressional investigations. Congressional committees generally determine whether and to what extent they will recognize claims of privilege in an investigation, making early engagement and negotiation with committee staff particularly important.

These differences mean that a strategy designed for one forum cannot simply be replicated in another. But treating the investigations as entirely separate can be equally dangerous.

The First Investigation Can Change the Second

The most significant risks often arise from decisions that appear appropriate when viewed through the lens of a single investigation but create complications elsewhere.

Consider Document Productions. Materials collected for a congressional request may reveal facts relevant to a pending or potential enforcement investigation. Conversely, documents previously produced to an agency may help congressional investigators identify witnesses, transactions or issues they want to pursue.

The Same Is True of Witnesses: An executive who has already been interviewed by prosecutors or regulators may later be asked to testify before Congress. Employees may speak with internal investigators, agency personnel, committee staff or multiple government actors over the life of a matter. Even where the questions differ, inconsistencies in factual accounts can create credibility problems and, in some circumstances, additional legal exposure.

Public Statements Require Similar Care: A company facing congressional scrutiny may feel pressure to respond quickly to press coverage, reassure investors or rebut allegations publicly. But statements crafted principally for the reputational or political environment can have consequences in an enforcement investigation or subsequent litigation.

Internal Investigations and Remediation Can Create Their Own Cross-Forum Considerations: Decisions about the scope of an internal review, preservation of privilege, employee representation, disciplinary measures and remediation may later be scrutinized by multiple government actors – each asking somewhat different questions about what the company knew, when it knew it and what it did in response.

The point is not that companies should give identical answers or take identical positions in every forum. Often, they should not. It is that the factual record and strategic decisions underlying those responses must be understood across an entire matter.

Where Congressional and Enforcement Risk May Converge

The coming congressional transition makes this particularly important. The specific oversight agenda of the 120th Congress will depend in significant part on the results of the 2026 midterm elections, and different committee leadership will bring different priorities. But for companies, some of the most consequential areas of potential scrutiny are those where congressional interests can intersect with existing enforcement regimes.

Four areas stand out:

Government Contracts and Federal Funding. Questions about how contracts were awarded, representations made to the government, relationships with federal officials or the use of taxpayer funds may also implicate procurement fraud, the False Claims Act or conflicts of interest.

Questions about how contracts were awarded, representations made to the government, relationships with federal officials or the use of taxpayer funds may also implicate procurement fraud, the False Claims Act or conflicts of interest. Technology and Artificial Intelligence (AI). Congressional interest in government use of AI, data privacy, surveillance, competition and consumer impact overlaps substantially with issues already drawing regulatory attention.

Congressional interest in government use of AI, data privacy, surveillance, competition and consumer impact overlaps substantially with issues already drawing regulatory attention. Healthcare, Financial Services and Consumer-Facing Industries. Affordability, pricing, reimbursement, market conduct and representations to regulators can generate interest from both Congress and executive branch agencies.

Affordability, pricing, reimbursement, market conduct and representations to regulators can generate interest from both Congress and executive branch agencies. Trade Controls, Sanctions and Supply Chains. A particular point of convergence for companies operating internationally or contracting with the federal government.

The precise investigative theory will differ by committee and agency. But organizations operating in these areas should recognize that a congressional inquiry may not remain solely a congressional matter – just as an enforcement investigation may not remain solely an enforcement matter. Companies should not assume that issues investigated by a Democratic chamber of Congress are immune from investigations by the Trump Administration – the populist nature of the current administration poses additional risks from both the administration and Congress, at times from different directions on the same issues.

Preparing for the Investigation That Has Not Yet Arrived

Companies do not need to wait until two subpoenas are sitting on the general counsel's desk to address these risks. In fact, the period before investigations converge may provide the best opportunity to do so. For a company already facing government scrutiny, counsel should consider not only how to respond to the investigation at hand, but what other government actors could become interested in the same facts. That assessment can shape decisions about document collection, internal investigations, witness preparation, privilege, remediation and communications from the outset.

It also requires coordination. Legal, compliance, government affairs and communications personnel should understand who is making decisions and how information is moving across the organization. Where separate counsel or teams are handling different aspects of a matter, there should be a mechanism for identifying issues that could affect another workstream before positions are taken or information is provided externally. The goal is not to collapse congressional, criminal, civil and regulatory strategies into one. Each forum has its own objectives, risks and rules of engagement. The goal is to manage them from a common understanding of the facts and with visibility into how a decision made in one forum could affect another.

That means asking questions early:

What facts are likely to matter beyond the investigation already underway?

What has the company previously said about those facts, internally and externally?

Which witnesses could be relevant in more than one forum?

What information could become public and on what timeline?

What privilege or confidentiality issues could arise?

If another investigative body sent a letter tomorrow, what would the company wish it had already done?

One Risk Environment, Multiple Investigators

Overlapping investigations are difficult not merely because they multiply the demands on a company, but because they multiply the consequences of each decision. A document production, witness interview, public statement or privilege position may be developed for one investigator and later examined by another. Companies facing this environment should resist two opposite mistakes: treating every government inquiry the same or treating each as though it exists in isolation.