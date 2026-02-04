2026 Government Relations Legislative Update - Week Three

Capitol Update

The third week of session was busy both at the Capitol and on the campaign trail.

President Donald Trump visited Iowa, delivering a speech in Clive focused on affordability. Several members of the legislature attended the event, along with federal candidates currently seeking office.

With less than six months until the 2026 primaries, several candidates announced changes to their campaign plans. State Representative Jennifer Konfrst ended her campaign for the U.S. House District 3 and endorsed Senator Trone-Garriott as the Democratic challenger to incumbent U.S. Representative Zach Nunn. State Representative Shannon Lundgren also suspended her congressional campaign in U.S. House District 2, where she had been running to replace Ashley Hinson, who is seeking U.S. Senator Joni Ernst's seat. Lundgren will instead run for reelection to her current Iowa House seat. Taylor Wettach, a Muscatine Democrat, withdrew from the U.S. House District 1 race and announced a campaign for State Auditor, as current Auditor Rob Sand runs for the Democratic nomination for Governor. At the state level, State Senator Ken Rozenboom announced he will not seek reelection. The Oskaloosa Republican has served in the Iowa Senate since 2013.

Two major issues continue to move quickly through the legislative process. HF 2104, relating to eminent domain and carbon pipelines, passed through the House last week and moved through a Senate subcommittee chaired by Majority Leader Kimesh before being advanced by the Senate Commerce Committee on Wednesday. Property tax reform also remains a central focus, with multiple proposals under consideration. On Thursday, the House held back-to-back subcommittees on HSB 596, Commerce Chair Representative Nordman's property tax proposal, and HSB 563, the Governor's property tax plan. Both bills generated significant stakeholder dialogue and advanced out of subcommittee. Discussions will continue as the legislation moves forward.

Committee work remained busy through the week, with full committee meetings and a packed schedule of subcommittees. The Legislative Services Agency provided an overview of the Governor's FY27 budget to the various appropriations subcommittees, continuing discussion around the projected budget deficit and potential cost-saving members. Several appropriations subcommittees also heard presentations from Insurance Commissioner Doug Ommen, Secretary of Agriculture Mike Naig, DHHS Director Larry Johnson, State Medicaid Director Lee Grossman, and Department of Corrections Director Dr. Beth Skinner.

In more somber news, State Senator Catelin Drey announced this week that she has been diagnosed with Stage 1 uterine cancer. Senator Drey is in her first term after winning a special election this summer to succeed former State Senator Rocky De Witt, who passed away from pancreatic cancer. During her announcement on the Senate floor, she stated she will be transparent about her treatment and plans to return to work as soon as she is able.

Scene on the Hill

January 29, 2026: Iowa DHHS Director Larry Johnson and State Medicaid Director Lee Grossman present to the Health and Human Services Appropriations subcommittee.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.