14 October 2025

Shutdown Showdown (Podcast)

The Lobby Shop team breaks down Washington's latest shutdown, what sparked it, and how long it might last.
United States Government, Public Sector
Joshua C. Zive,Liam P. Donovan, and Dylan Pasiuk
The Lobby Shop team breaks down Washington's latest shutdown, what sparked it, and how long it might last. From Chuck Schumer's political calculus to Donald Trump's influence on negotiations, the team explores the pressure points that could end the standoff – and make a few bold predictions along the way.

Authors
Joshua C. Zive
Liam P. Donovan
Dylan Pasiuk
