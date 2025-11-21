Fastest 5 Minutes: End Of Government Shutdown (Podcast)

- with readers working within the Telecomms industries
This week's episode covers common questions about the end of the federal government shutdown and steps contractors should consider, and is hosted by Peter Eyre and Skye Mathieson. Crowell & Moring's "Fastest 5 Minutes" is a biweekly podcast that provides a brief summary of significant government contracts legal and regulatory developments that no government contracts lawyer or executive should be without.
