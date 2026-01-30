Fast-Tracking Economic Opportunity: Inside Governor Sherrill's Plan To Simplify New Jersey's Permitting And Regulatory Systems

In one of her first actions after being sworn in, Governor Mikie Sherrill signed a number of Executive Orders to implement a number of strategic initiatives aimed at modernizing and simplifying the State's regulatory and permitting systems to allow for a more transparent, efficient and forward facing government. Executive Order 4 established the position of Chief Operating Officer who will establish working groups across a number of State departments and disciplines to establish streamlined processes and regulations to enhance the priorities and economic goals of the Administration.



In immediately taking the Administration's strategic priorities further, Executive Order 5 established a Cross-Agency Permitting Team and Regulatory Simplification Team, under the Strategic Initiative & Economic Opportunity Office, who will identify specific pieces of legislation to correct inefficiencies in the permitting and regulatory processes but also develop standardized permitting frameworks and timelines to better manage and integrate all levels of permitting. As part of the modernization goal, every Executive Branch department will provide a catalog of all types of permits it issues providing specific measurables to allow for the identification of corrective actions to advance the Administration's strategies. The introduction of an application process "Shot Clock" consistent existing statutory and regulatory frameworks will not create any additional enforceable legal standards but be used as a standard with the intention of creating a more efficient process.

To further allow for the new COO and Cross-Agency Permitting and Regulatory Simplification Team the provided these findings, Executive Order 7 institutes a 90-day pause on all State Agencies ability to propose or adopt any new rule or regulation. Any State Agency that has any proposed rules or regulations currently pending, it will need to notify the Governor's Office by February 2 as to why non-adoption would adversely impact public health/safety or security of which the Governor may then consider to lift the pause for that specific proposal.

Although still in its infancy, Governor Sherrill's administration has shown and is taking concrete steps to establish a more modernized permitting and regulatory process allowing for a faster and more affordable way to capitalize on economic opportunities across the State.

