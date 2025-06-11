Fastest 5 Minutes: DOD Memos Impacting Procurement (Podcast)

This week's episode covers four DOD memos pertaining to procurement and steps the government is taking to implement recent executive orders, and is hosted by Peter Eyre and Sarah Styles. Crowell & Moring's "Fastest 5 Minutes" is a biweekly podcast that provides a brief summary of significant government contracts legal and regulatory developments that no government contracts lawyer or executive should be without.

Click below to listen or access from one of these links:

PodBean | SoundCloud | iTunes

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.