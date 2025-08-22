New Sectors Designated As High-Priority Enforcement Under UFLPA

DETAILS

The Department of Homeland Security has added 5 sectors to the high-priority sector list for UFLPA enforcement:

Steel

Copper

Lithium

Caustic soda

Red dates

This is in addition to the previously identified high-priority sectors:

Cotton, cotton products, apparel

Tomatoes & their downstream products

Silica-based products including polysilicon

Aluminum

Polyvinyl chloride (PVC)

Seafood

A high-priority sector designation indicates that entities/goods in that sector have a higher risk of forced labor and/or sourcing from the XUAR, and indicates a higher likelihood of enforcement or inquiry from CBP.



The Trump Administration has increased detentions and enforcement actions, and fewer releases, under the UFLPA:

CBP's published statistics show that from FY 2022 – 2024, roughly 53% of shipments were released (5,353 out of 10,142).

In FY 2025, only 6.5% of shipments have been released (430 out of 6,613).

FY 2025 has seen an increase in total detained shipments (2023: 4,016) (2024: 4,597) (2025: 6,613), with a substantial increase of enforcement in the automotive and aerospace sectors.

Should importers find their shipments detained, they must either demonstrate their importation is outside the scope of the UFLPA because it has no nexus to Xinjiang or a UFLPA entity, or present substantial "clear and convincing" evidence to rebut the presumption that the detained goods are made with forced labor and demonstrate (1) that the company has a robust due diligence & compliance system, (2) that the company engages in supply chain tracing and can trace their supply chains to the raw materials, and (3) that there is no Xinjiang sourcing/forced labor used throughout the entire supply chain.