23 October 2025

Punchbowl News Edition (Podcast)

Kevin O'Neill,Ron Kind, and Allison Jarus
Samantha Handler from Punchbowl News joins partner Kevin O'Neill, senior counsel Ron Kind, and policy advisor Allison Jarus on the latest edition of Advocacy & Policy. They discuss how the appropriations process has evolved, the dynamics driving the latest negotiations, and what it all means for policymaking in Washington.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

