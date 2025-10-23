Punchbowl News Edition (Podcast)

Arnold & Porter is a firm of more than 1,000 lawyers, providing sophisticated litigation and transactional capabilities, renowned regulatory experience and market-leading multidisciplinary practices in the life sciences and financial services industries. Our global reach, experience and deep knowledge allow us to work across geographic, cultural, technological and ideological borders.
within Insolvency/Bankruptcy/Re-Structuring and Environment topic(s)
Samantha Handler from Punchbowl News joins partner Kevin
O'Neill, senior counsel Ron Kind, and policy advisor Allison
Jarus on the latest edition of Advocacy &
Policy. They discuss how the appropriations process has
evolved, the dynamics driving the latest negotiations, and what it
all means for policymaking in Washington.