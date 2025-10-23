Punchbowl News Edition (Podcast)

Samantha Handler from Punchbowl News joins partner Kevin O'Neill, senior counsel Ron Kind, and policy advisor Allison Jarus on the latest edition of Advocacy & Policy.

Arnold & Porter is a firm of more than 1,000 lawyers, providing sophisticated litigation and transactional capabilities, renowned regulatory experience and market-leading multidisciplinary practices in the life sciences and financial services industries. Our global reach, experience and deep knowledge allow us to work across geographic, cultural, technological and ideological borders.

Article Insights

Arnold & Porter are most popular: within Insolvency/Bankruptcy/Re-Structuring and Environment topic(s)

self

Samantha Handler from Punchbowl News joins partner Kevin O'Neill, senior counsel Ron Kind, and policy advisor Allison Jarus on the latest edition of Advocacy & Policy. They discuss how the appropriations process has evolved, the dynamics driving the latest negotiations, and what it all means for policymaking in Washington.

You can find all episodes of Advocacy & Policy here.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.