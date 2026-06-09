10 Best Practices For Designing And Managing Your Whistleblower Program

Key Takeaways:

A well-designed whistleblower program helps state and local government agencies detect and prevent fraud, waste, and abuse while strengthening oversight.

Clear reporting channels, defined response protocols, and ongoing outreach improve program effectiveness and user trust.

Strong internal controls and consistent reporting processes help manage risk and maintain accountability.

Whistleblower programs are a critical component of strong governance and accountability. At MGO, we provide independent oversight and ethics hotline administration for a major transit agency. We also support other state and local governments in this role — receiving reports of fraud, waste, and abuse from hotlines; conducting investigations into allegations; and communicating results to boards and governing bodies.

Based on this experience, we’ve identified best practices to help strengthen your whistleblower program. Below are key considerations as you build or refine your approach:

1. Define Who Can Submit Reports

Clearly establish who should use your hotline. Limiting eligibility to employees and vendors often leads to more relevant reports and reduces the administrative burden of routing unrelated complaints.

Other stakeholders, such as the public or customers, should use alternative channels. For example, the public may report concerns through elected representatives, while customers can use service lines or support centers.

2. Offer Multiple Reporting Channels

Make it easy for users to report concerns, including in target languages for your community. While hotlines historically relied on phone calls, many organizations now accept submissions through websites, email, text, mail, or in person.

Offer as many reporting options as your resources allow. At the same time, define how reports are received, tracked, and assigned, and set clear expectations for response timelines. An outsourced provider can help manage intake and tracking.

3. Provide 24/7 Access

Maximize accessibility by operating your hotline 24 hours a day, seven days a week, and 365 days a year (24/7/365). If internal resources are limited, outsourcing can be a cost-effective way to maintain continuous coverage.

4. Maintain Ongoing Outreach and Awareness

Promote your hotline consistently, not just at the launch of the program. Use employee onboarding, emails, websites, printed materials, and meetings to keep employees and vendors informed and encourage reporting.

Pair outreach with clear anti-retaliation messaging, ideally including a formal anti-retaliation policy. Reinforce it with visible support from leadership. Ongoing communication helps keep reporting top of mind and builds trust in the process.

5. Set Clear Response Protocols

Establish procedures for acknowledging and responding to reports. A common and effective practice is to confirm receipt within 24 hours.

Encourage reporters to provide additional details when needed, but limit ongoing communication to key milestones, such as:

Acknowledging receipt

Requesting additional information

Confirming receipt of follow-up information

Referring the report to another function or agency

Closing the report

Because investigations are conducted on a need-to-know basis, avoid sharing detailed outcomes with the reporter.

6. Triage Reports and Define Next Steps

Create a structured process to evaluate each report and determine appropriate action.

Jurisdiction: Does the issue fall within your agency, or should it be referred elsewhere?

Relevance: Is it a human resources matter or a fraud, waste, or abuse concern?

Scope: What resources, timeline, and staffing are required for an investigation?

Require review and approval of investigation plans by appropriate program leadership.

7. Report to Leadership with Transparency and Discretion

Regular reporting to your governing body supports oversight and accountability. Keep reporting high-level and statistical to protect confidentiality and reduce the risk of retaliation.

Key considerations for reporting include:

Frequency: Quarterly is common, though timing may vary based on volume

Audience: Committee, full board, or other governing body

Terminology: Use neutral terms like “report,” “case,” or “complaint”

Categories: Maintain consistent classifications (e.g., fraud, policy violation, employee conduct) to facilitate statistical reporting

Status: Use a small set of clear milestones and stages (e.g., received, referred, in progress, completed) to facilitate stakeholder updates and statistical reporting

Retaliation: Track and report allegations of retaliation

8. Clarify Your Position on Financial Incentives

Some federal programs offer financial rewards when allegations are substantiated. Most local governments do not, but if you choose to offer incentives, define and communicate this clearly in your policies and outreach.

9. Strengthen Internal Controls Around the Program

Build a strong control environment to support consistency, confidentiality, and accountability:

Define roles and responsibilities for hotline technology and administration

Establish redundant notification protocols for new reports

Require review and approval of investigation plans

Use standardized, pre-approved communication templates

Track report status consistently

Monitor activity and timelines through regular management reporting

Implement budget controls and cost tracking

Maintain secure documentation and working paper protocols

Document investigation outcomes, including conclusions and recommended actions

Use standardized templates to improve efficiency

Formalize whistleblower and anti-retaliation policies

Include procedures for handling allegations involving senior leadership, legal counsel, or internal audit to preserve independence and confidentiality.

10. Continue Improving Your Program

A strong whistleblower program evolves over time. In addition to internal evaluation, consider guidance from organizations like the Association of Certified Fraud Examiners (ACFE) and the Association of Inspectors General (AIG), and connect with peer agencies to share insights and leading practices.

Get the Support You Need to Strengthen Your Whistleblower Program

Designing and managing a whistleblower program requires the right balance of structure, independence, and responsiveness. MGO’s State and Local Government team helps you build and operate effective whistleblower programs that align with leading practices and your organization’s specific needs.

Whether you are launching a new program or enhancing an existing one, we help you create a process that promotes trust, encourages reporting, and supports effective oversight. Reach out to our team today to assess your current program and identify opportunities to strengthen your whistleblower program.