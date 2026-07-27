Lucy Marvin's Maritime Musings: The Federal Government's Best-Kept Secrets

Editors' Note: Lucy is the newest member of The Commission Blog editorial team and joins Holland & Knight to bolster our maritime, rail and road efforts as a part of the Public Policy & Regulation Group and Federal Government Affairs Practice. As FMC Managing Director during the Biden and second Trump Administrations, Holland & Knight has turned The Commission Blog over to Lucy to share her invaluable insights each day during the week of July 20, 2026. These efforts kick off Holland & Knight's celebration of the FMC's 65th anniversary on August 12, 2026, with an industry event (more details to follow).

Government programs rarely earn the label "hidden gem," but two small offices within the FMC and Surface Transportation Board (STB) quietly demonstrate how responsive government can make a meaningful difference for businesses and individuals alike. Their modest impact on the overall budgets of the agencies, as approved by U.S. Congress, pays real dividends to the shipping public.

Every year, the FMC's Consumer Affairs and Dispute Resolution Services (CADRS) and STB's Rail Customer and Public Assistance (RCPA) Program help bring parties together to resolve commercial disputes that don't rise to the level of litigation. These offices and their capable staff truly serve as marriage counselors to the transportation industry and, in my opinion, deserve credit for keeping cargo moving on the supply chain. These programs not only connect transportation stakeholders with practical solutions, they also help with regulatory questions. For shippers, carriers, rail customers and consumers navigating the nation's freight transportation network, these offices represent some of the federal government's best-kept secrets.

Established by the FMC, CADRS provides free, confidential dispute resolution services for matters involving ocean transportation in the international supply chain. Through mediation, facilitation and ombuds assistance, CADRS helps parties resolve disagreements involving ocean common carriers, marine terminal operators, ocean transportation intermediaries and cargo interests before disputes escalate into formal proceedings. In many cases, the office is also able to answer questions about rights and responsibilities under the Shipping Act or direct stakeholders to the appropriate Commission resources. Anyone seeking assistance can submit a request through the FMC's website, after which CADRS personnel evaluate the matter and work with the parties to pursue a voluntary resolution. By encouraging communication and practical problem-solving, the program helps preserve commercial relationships while reducing costs and delays.

The STB's Rail Customer and Public Assistance Program serves a similar mission for the nation's freight rail system. Acting as an accessible first point of contact for rail shippers, communities, state and local governments and members of the public, the RCPA Program helps explain the Board's regulatory processes, facilitates communication between railroads and their customers, and assists in resolving service issues before they require formal Board action. Though the office does not advocate for either party, its staff frequently help clarify regulatory requirements, identify available remedies and connect stakeholders with the appropriate resources. Like CADRS, the program reflects an important but often overlooked principle of good government: Federal agencies can provide timely, practical assistance that improves transparency, reduces conflict and builds confidence in the regulatory process.

I understand my new colleagues at Holland & Knight are often presented with everyday Americans facing questions as to their use of freight forwarders and non-vessel operating common carriers (NVOCCs), notably in the international moving of household furniture and prized possessions. Although these matters may not always warrant formal legal engagement, the FMC offers online resources that can help individuals identify appropriate avenues for assistance. For transportation stakeholders encountering challenges in the maritime or rail sectors, these programs are valuable resources well worth knowing and using.

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