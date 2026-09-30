SBA Extends Deadline For Comments On Historic Overhaul Of Size Standards

On September 21, 2026, the Small Business Administration announced an extension of the comment period for two previously proposed rules that, as currently constructed, would significantly expand the pool of entities eligible to qualify for small business set-aside procurements. The extension is slated to be formally published on September 24, 2026. While the comment period was originally to close on September 21, in response to requests for additional time, SBA has extended the comment period for an additional 60 days with comments now due by November 20, 2026.

As previously discussed (in an alert and webinar), SBA proposed on August 20, 2026, to revise its methodology for establishing size standards while at the same time proposing how SBA’s size standard table would be impacted if that new methodology were adopted. The most immediately impactful changes would be material increases to a substantial number of size standards — with some thresholds proposed to increase as much as tenfold — which would significantly alter the makeup of the small business contractor base.

SBA has already received nearly 70,000 written comments on the two rulemakings, in addition to holding a public forum.