ARTICLE
30 September 2026

SBA Extends Deadline For Comments On Historic Overhaul Of Size Standards

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The Small Business Administration has extended the comment period for two proposed rules that could dramatically reshape federal government contracting by significantly expanding the pool of entities eligible for small business set-aside procurements. With some size standard thresholds proposed to increase as much as tenfold, these changes would fundamentally alter the makeup of the small business contractor base.
United States Government, Public Sector
Olivia Lynch,Michael E. Samuels,Zachary Schroeder
+3 Authors

On September 21, 2026, the Small Business Administration announced an extension of the comment period for two previously proposed rules that, as currently constructed, would significantly expand the pool of entities eligible to qualify for small business set-aside procurements. The extension is slated to be formally published on September 24, 2026. While the comment period was originally to close on September 21, in response to requests for additional time, SBA has extended the comment period for an additional 60 days with comments now due by November 20, 2026.

As previously discussed (in an alert and webinar), SBA proposed on August 20, 2026, to revise its methodology for establishing size standards while at the same time proposing how SBA’s size standard table would be impacted if that new methodology were adopted. The most immediately impactful changes would be material increases to a substantial number of size standards — with some thresholds proposed to increase as much as tenfold — which would significantly alter the makeup of the small business contractor base.

SBA has already received nearly 70,000 written comments on the two rulemakings, in addition to holding a public forum.

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Authors
Photo of Olivia Lynch
Olivia Lynch
Photo of Michael E. Samuels
Michael E. Samuels
Photo of Amy Laderberg O'Sullivan
Amy Laderberg O'Sullivan
Photo of Zachary Schroeder
Zachary Schroeder
Photo of Bryana Bowman
Bryana Bowman
Photo of Kathryn Carlson
Kathryn Carlson
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