Reinvigorating America’s Hunting Heritage (Trump EO Tracker)

Directs federal agencies to expand hunting access on federal lands, authorize hunting in specified national monuments, revise regulations restricting recreational access...

Akin is a law firm focused on providing extraordinary client service, a rewarding environment for our diverse workforce and exceptional legal representation irrespective of ability to pay. The deep transactional, litigation, regulatory and policy experience we bring to client engagements helps us craft innovative, effective solutions and strategies.

Directs federal agencies to expand hunting access on federal lands, authorize hunting in specified national monuments, revise regulations restricting recreational access, support hunter education and recruitment efforts and promote wildlife management policies that increase game populations and hunting opportunities. Additional Documentation Trump Executive Order - Reinvigorating America's Hunting Heritage

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.