DPA Title III And The New Energy Industrial Base (Video)

The Trump Administration has invoked the Defense Production Act to reshape U.S. energy infrastructure investment, creating a new landscape of government contracting opportunities.

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In this episode of Claims & Sustains, Teddie Arnold breaks down the Administration’s recent use of the Defense Production Act to accelerate investment in U.S. energy infrastructure. What looks like energy policy is really a major shift in government contracting—unlocking fast-moving funding opportunities, new deal structures, and heightened compliance risks. We walk through what the determinations do, why the waiver authority matters, and how contractors can position themselves before DOE dollars start flowing.

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